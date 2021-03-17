Arousing a passion for art within children

The "Love•Hope" art exhibition at the Powerlong Art Museum hopes to arouse children's interest in different forms of art media.

Covering an area of 1,200 square meters, the exhibition hall has been divided into several themed sections for an interactive art experience for kids to explore painting, crafts, performance, new media, installation art and design.

The children’s art exhibition area features works of art, depicting the four seasons’ natural scenery, the colorful life of cities and a dots-and-lines (simple and straightforward) world of childhood everyone likes to reminisce about.

The exhibition’s highlight is a large-scale hanging scroll, which contains more than 400 pieces of children’s art.

Instead of choosing to display the art, one by one, the whole work, like a waterfall, cascades downward from the ceiling of the exhibition hall.

In the scroll, you see the artistic language of American pop artist Keith Haring, used by children to express their love of family and hope for the future.

Ti Gong

Visitors can also observe bold colors like that of French artist Henri Matisse, who became known as the King of Color in the 20th century.

The museum also boasts a crafts corner for design works, an art corridor for a fusion display of paintings and sculptures, an immersive theater for a performance by the Australian band “The Seekers,” and an expert’s workshop where children are encouraged to create their own work.

During the 8-day exhibition, organizers have prepared a series of artistic interaction activities, such as an immersive light and shadow show, to deepen an artistic sensitivity and understanding for visitors.

For more information about the “Love•Hope” art exhibition and its event schedule, please follow AXF official WeChat: AXFservice.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through March 28 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: No. 9 Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Powerlong Museum

Address: 3055 Caobao Road