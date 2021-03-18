Dior staging local exhibition in historical house

The exhibition showcases the French luxury brand's heritage and craftsmanship with more than 390 artworks for the world premiere of the "Rose Dior" collection.

Ti Gong

Dior is staging “Villa Dior,” a special spring VIP exhibition in a century-old historic house on Sichuan Road M. that runs until Saturday.

The exhibition showcases the French luxury brand's heritage and craftsmanship with more than 390 artworks for the world premiere of the “Rose Dior” collection, including watches and fine jewelry that honor femininity and beauty. It also includes exceptional gowns, bags and accessories from the Dior Spring Summer 2021 Haute Couture Collection, which is inspired by tarot cards.

Dior is always keen to hold its shows and exhibitions in the world’s major locations that feature art, cultural and historic relics, such as the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, the Dallas Museum of Art in the United States and the House of Roosevelt at Bund 27 in Shanghai.

Dior's local exhibition takes place at BAIwork, a historic neoclassical house built in 1921 that is the former headquarters of Brunner, Mond & Company, a British chemical company.



Ti Gong

“This partnership with Dior is our first attempt to explore how to combine the resources of this grand house with a commercial business operation,” said Cheng Dali, chief executive officer of Shanghai Bailian Asset Holding Company. “Historical buildings are an important carrier of urban cultural heritage. By protecting, renovating and developing old houses, we try to bring new life to them and find a way to make our contributions to the city’s development as a state-owned company.”

