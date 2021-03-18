Feature / Art & Culture

Exploring charm of abstract art in distant world

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
"Flowers on the Field Paths: The Art of Li Lei" was recently unveiled at the Art Center of Jing'an Sculpture Park, and will run through May 16.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

“Flowers on the Field Paths: The Art of Li Lei” was recently unveiled at the Art Center of Jing’an Sculpture Park, and will run through May 16.

The exhibition features a cluster of Li’s abstract canvas art and contemporary ceramic works and installation.

 “Each work could be appreciated separately, while at the same time they could be viewed together all as one big art piece,” Li said.

Li, one of the nation’s top abstract artists, started to explore the abstract art in 1995.

Unlike his peers, Li prefers to fuse a narrative title on his canvas, unwittingly guide a viewer’s imagination toward a concrete yet distant world, as seen in “The Fireworks of Pompeii” and “My Amazon Forest.”

The artist established a strong personal style of juxtaposing two canvases adjacent to each other. He usually paints carefree and in wild strokes in lines, dots or geometric patterns, with brilliant hues on the first canvas but a mono-colored one with slightly different shades, next to the first. Such arrangement of the abstract canvas renders a special visual experience to viewers, reminiscent of “fire” and “water.”

Another highlight goes to Li’s recent contemporary ceramic productions. For example flower petals softly “melting” on a mug. Here, the artist abandons the stereotypical image of China ceramics and its familiar aesthetic taste of ceramics. Here they are treated as a genre the artist adopts, like fabrics and paints. They no longer appear to be shining, beautiful and elegant, but a bit rough and coarse, as if ceramics could also wither and fade.

Visitors can also find Chinese ancient poems screened on a wall at the exhibition, echoing with the messages that the works radiate.

The underground exhibition space at Jing’an Sculpture Park is dominated by a bunch of long colored fabric strips hanging down from ceiling to ground, creating a poetic ambience to the space.

Exploring charm of abstract art in distant world
Ti Gong

The exhibition features Li Lei’s abstract canvas art and contemporary ceramic works and installation.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through May 16 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm
Venue: Art Center of Jing’an Sculpture Park
Address: 500 Beijing Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     