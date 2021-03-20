Feature / Art & Culture

The Arts Bridge Space is one for the books

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
The Arts Bridge Space, organized by Guangxi Normal University Press Group (Shanghai) and ACC Art Books and Images Publishing, was recently unveiled in Baoshan District.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
SSI ļʱ

The Arts Bridge Space, organized by Guangxi Normal University Press Group (Shanghai) and ACC Art Books and Images Publishing, was recently unveiled in Baoshan District.

Sited in a sci-tech creative park filled with industrial heritage, it specializes in books on art and design.

According to the organizers, the venue will combine the functions of a bookstore, gallery, gift shop and cafeteria, covering a series of products such as books, prints, furnishing, cultural and creative products and art toys.

Over the past four years, the Arts Bridge Space project has created a network of artists and designers from home and abroad thanks to Guangxi Normal University Press Group.

The highlight of the shop includes albums and books on art, architecture design, interior design, landscape design, industry design, fashion design and graphic design. 

Some are issued by world-renowned publishing houses such as ACC Art Books, Rizzoli, Image Publishing and Taschen. Visitors are also able to find exhibition albums by Tate, Royal College of Art and Piazzale degli Uffizi.

“Made in Shanghai” is the opening exhibition, one of the seven exhibitions at Arts Bridge Space in 2021. The exhibition features a group of representative industrial design works of Shanghai from the 1930s to the 1980s.

The venue will also be an exclusive platform for art derivatives, such as the lithographs by big names including Jin Yucheng, Wang Huaiqing and Su Xiaobai.

“There is a difference between an art museum and an art select shop," said Xu Bing, one of China’s top contemporary artists. 

"Art museums keeps some distance with the visitors while they can touch, play and choose in an art select shop. For example, when one takes a book handmade by an artist, the charisma of this book only comes when turning these pages at home.” 

The Arts Bridge Space is one for the books
Ti Gong

Books on art and design are the highlight of the Arts Bridge Space.

Exhibition info

Hours: 10am-7pm

Address: Bldg 11, C Section, 6 Yunchuan Rd, Baoshan District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     