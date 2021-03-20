The Arts Bridge Space is one for the books

The Arts Bridge Space, organized by Guangxi Normal University Press Group (Shanghai) and ACC Art Books and Images Publishing, was recently unveiled in Baoshan District.

Sited in a sci-tech creative park filled with industrial heritage, it specializes in books on art and design.

According to the organizers, the venue will combine the functions of a bookstore, gallery, gift shop and cafeteria, covering a series of products such as books, prints, furnishing, cultural and creative products and art toys.

Over the past four years, the Arts Bridge Space project has created a network of artists and designers from home and abroad thanks to Guangxi Normal University Press Group.

The highlight of the shop includes albums and books on art, architecture design, interior design, landscape design, industry design, fashion design and graphic design.

Some are issued by world-renowned publishing houses such as ACC Art Books, Rizzoli, Image Publishing and Taschen. Visitors are also able to find exhibition albums by Tate, Royal College of Art and Piazzale degli Uffizi.

“Made in Shanghai” is the opening exhibition, one of the seven exhibitions at Arts Bridge Space in 2021. The exhibition features a group of representative industrial design works of Shanghai from the 1930s to the 1980s.

The venue will also be an exclusive platform for art derivatives, such as the lithographs by big names including Jin Yucheng, Wang Huaiqing and Su Xiaobai.

“There is a difference between an art museum and an art select shop," said Xu Bing, one of China’s top contemporary artists.

"Art museums keeps some distance with the visitors while they can touch, play and choose in an art select shop. For example, when one takes a book handmade by an artist, the charisma of this book only comes when turning these pages at home.”

Exhibition info

Hours: 10am-7pm

Address: Bldg 11, C Section, 6 Yunchuan Rd, Baoshan District