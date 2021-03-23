Feature / Art & Culture

'Red series' concerts celebrate Party's 100th anniversary

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra is staging five "red series" concerts in the coming months to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-23       0

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra is staging five “red series” concerts in the coming months to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

These concerts will feature both time-honored patriotic songs and new creations by commissioned composers.

The debut performance took place at the Beijing Concert Hall in the capital city on Monday. The next four concerts will be in Shanghai — at the Shangyin Opera House on April 29, Shanghai Symphony Hall on May 3 and Shanghai Oriental Art Center on June 29 and 30. The performances in April and May will serve as part of the 37th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

Red series concerts celebrate Partys 100th anniversary
Ti Gong

Commissioned composers gather at the opening ceremony for the “red series” concerts.

The April 29 concert will feature 91-year-old veteran composer Lu Qiming’s works. Lu has written more than 100 songs for about 60 movies over the past 50 years.

Shanghai Conservatory of Music professor Zhao Guang, who wrote a shikumen-themed composition for violin and cello, is also among the commissioned composers.

New works by young, up-and-coming composers will also debut during the series. Local composer Gong Tianpeng’s “Symphony 2021” will premiere at the concert on May 3.

Young composer Liu Junhao’s symphony “Red Spirit” reflects the growth of his generation.

“For young composers like us, the commission provided us with a chance to review the stories of our growth during the new era,” said Liu. “People are living very fast-paced lives and rarely have time to look back, so it’s a meaningful creative process for me.”

Red series concerts celebrate Partys 100th anniversary
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     