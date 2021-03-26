Feature / Art & Culture

Hermès luxury brand exhibition goes off camera

The exhibition "Hors-Champ" (Off-Camera) by luxury brand Hermès throws a light on what is going on backstage before a catwalk show starts.
The exhibition “Hors-Champ” (Off-Camera) by luxury brand Hermès throws a light on what is going on backstage before a catwalk show starts.

At the heart of the exhibition is the men’s ready-to-wear spring/summer 2021.

The visual, sensorial experience by artistic director Véronique Nichanian and scenographer Clémence Farrell dives behind the scenes to reveal how a Hermès piece, ranging from a leather bag, garment to accessory, is crafted by hand.

There are multiple screens filming the performance created in tandem with director Cyril Teste.

This collection expresses casual lightness and simplicity with clearly defined lines.

The Hermès workshop has moved to the art museum, where crafts persons are working on the luggage bags and jewelry. The workers will be happy to answer any questions from the visitors.

From material choosing, stitching, cutting to polishing, it takes a technician between 8 to 12 days on average to finish a leather brief case by hand.

In the Gallery of Accessories, Hermès displays different characters of man-knight, global traveller, graffiti artist, perfume expert, surfer and writer.

About 90 percent of the objects on display in the gallery are new arrivals, including the innovative new Rolling Mobility Suitcase, a contemporary piece of Hermès luggage unveiled for the first time.

The Double-sided Gallery leads visitors deep backstage with dynamic shadow plays, a kind of filmic dissection, which is projected onto the walls.

It’s an eye-opening journey to see the backstage drama that comes before the show. You can see models joking around, reading, playing cards, or just daydreaming while they wait.

“I like this off-camera moment, this atmosphere that the audience never normally see,” said artistic director Nichanian.

Courtesy of Hermès

Bespoke Mapping Workshop 

Exhibition info

Date: Through March 28, 11am-7pm
Venue: Power Station of Art
Address: 678 Miaojiang Road

﻿
