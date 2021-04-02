Feature / Art & Culture

Imperial calligrapher with style

Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  12:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-06       0
Ouyang Xun (AD 557-641) was a renowned calligrapher, politician and scholar of the early Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).
Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  12:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-06       0

Ouyang Xun (AD 557-641) was a renowned calligrapher, politician and scholar of the early Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). Born in today’s Changsha City in Hunan Province, he was a talented student who read widely in the classics.

He was an official in charge of rituals and sacrifices in the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618). He started to teach calligraphy at the Hongwen Academy in the Tang Dynasty and later became an imperial calligrapher and inscribed several imperial stelae — stone or wooden slabs.

Ouyang’s calligraphy was mainly in kaishu (regular script). His distinctive style was called “Ou Ti” (Ou-style) by later generations. The erudite scholar was one of the Four Great Calligraphers of the early Tang Dynasty, along with Yu Shinan, Chu Suiliang and Xue Ji. Together with Yan Zhenqing, Liu Gongquan and Zhao Mengfu, his writing was considered one of the top four in Chinese history.

Imperial calligrapher with style

“Bu Shang Dushu Tie” (“Bu Shang Commenting on the Classics”)

The artist was also the designer of the kaiyuan tongbao, a Tang Dynasty cash, as he notably wrote the inscription which affected the calligraphic style of other coinages in countries and regions in central and east Asia.

Hard-working and introspective, Ouyang one day wrote a legendary text known as “Bu Shang Dushu Tie” (“Bu Shang Commenting on the Classics”) after reading the anecdote of Bu in “Shangshu Dazhuan” (“The Great Commentary on the Book of Documents”).

Bu (507-400 BC) was one of the most diligent students of Confucius from the State of Wei and lived during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). The two often engaged in philosophical discourse on a variety of topics.

Ouyang read that one day Bu finished his studies and reached out to Confucius for discussion.

When asked about the feedback, Bu said that he received great clarity and guidance from his studies and he would never forget the teachings of his master.

Compared to the original text, the version Ouyang read differed in choices of characters.

Later he added his calligraphy to “Zawen Bu: Dushu” (“Miscellaneous Literature: Studying”), the 55th chapter of “Yiwen Leiju,” a Chinese leishu encyclopedia that himself edited.

In this work, Ouyang displayed his shuanggou (double-hook) style with a lavish use of ink.

The beginning and ending strokes showed slanting and square characteristics.

Imperial calligrapher with style

“Zhang Han Tie” (“Zhang Han Manuscript”) 

He combined his writing techniques with northern epigraphic style with that of the “Two Wangs,” namely Wang Xizhi and his son Wang Xianzhi, one of the most prestigious father-and-son duo calligraphers in China. The leishu, translated as category books, is a genre of reference books in ancient China.

The piece was widely documented throughout history. It was first collected during the Xuanhe Reign by Emperor Huizong of the Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279). Centuries later the artwork was housed by connoisseur An Qi of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) before it was added to the imperial collection of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796), who included it in his personal album “Fashu Daguan” (“Splendid Array of Calligraphic Works”).

Now stored in the Palace Museum in Beijing, the “Bu Shang Dushu Tie” we see today is a copy of the original produced with a technique, in which the artist traced the characters before filling them with ink.

The style is called shuanggou kuotian (“double-hook ink-filling”.)

Other representative works by Ouyang are “Jiuchenggong Liquan Ming” (“Inscription on the Sweet Spring in the Jiucheng Palace”) and “Zhang Han Tie” (“Zhang Han Manuscript”). The former is listed as an important cultural relic of Shaanxi Prvince and in 2016 it was listed in the National Catalogue of Precious Ancient Books.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     