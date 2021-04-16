Buzzword: 御三家 "gosanke" the big three, a triumvirate

Ti Gong

御三家 (“gosanke”) yù sān jiā

the big three; a triumvirate

The expression dates back to the Sengoku Period (1467-1615) in Japanese history. It originated from “The Tokugawa Gosanke” (“德川御三家”), the Three Houses of the Tokugawa, which were the most noble three branches of the Tokugawa clan of Japan. Later they were called simply 御三家 (“gosanke”) — the “Noble Three Houses.” In modern Japanese, “gosanke” is used to refer to “the strongest three” or “the most famous three” in various contexts. Japanese culture lovers all over the world also use the word to describe a triumvirate or the “big three” — the three most prominent entities in any given grouping or subject. For instance, the “gosanke” in tennis are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. And in the field of basketball, the big three were a trio for the Boston Celtics from the 2007–2008 NBA season to the 2011–2012 NBA season, consisting of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

初代宝可梦的御三家是妙蛙种子，杰尼龟和小火龙。很多人认为它们颜值高，实力强，是最经典的一代。

Chūdài bǎokěmèng de yùsānjiā shì miàowázhǒngzi, jiéníguī hé xiǎohuǒlóng. Hěnduō rén rènwéi tāmen yánzhí gāo, shílì qiáng, shì zuì jīngdiǎn de yídài.

The “gosanke” (the big three) of the first generation of Pokémon consists of Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander. Many find them cute and powerful and consider the trio the most classic.

Ti Gong

光荣下播 guāng róng xià bō

win (the game)

The term derives from many eSports livestreamers after they won the game or lived up to their audience’s expectations. Thus “光荣下播,” literally meaning “finish the livestream with glory,” refers to situations when someone wins or succeeds in doing something (mainly in the field of eSports). There is also “耻辱下播” (finish the livestream with shame) and “光速下播” (finish the livestream in the blink of an eye) in terms of expressing someone’s failure in the game.

她今天手感特别好，打英雄联盟连赢了好几把。光荣下播！

Tā jīntiān shǒugǎn tèbié hǎo, dǎ yīngxióng liánméng liányíng le hǎo jǐ bǎ. Guāngróng xiàbō!

She was feeling good today and won several matches in a row playing League of Legends. She finished her livestream with glory.

