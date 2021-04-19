Feature / Art & Culture

Patriotic center marks women's liberation

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  11:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
The Qianhe Women Spirit Hall displays Chinese women's liberation history since late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), especially Qianhe people's strides in the fight for gender equality.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  11:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
Patriotic center marks womens liberation
Qianhe Women Spirit Hall / Ti Gong

Women residents and their children participate in an art and craft class at the Qianhe Women Spirit Hall. Covering an area of more than 4,000 square meters, the hall displays Chinese women’s liberation history through exhibitions, conventions, public activities and lectures. 

Before the founding of the People’s Republic of China, most Chinese women were banned from receiving education, and illiterate females were often considered to have moral integrity. They were not able to choose whom they married to and had to obey parents’ arrangement. Some were even tortured because of footbinding and child brides.

In the 1950s, the Communist Party of China started to liberate women over the country. In Qianhe Village of Hangzhou’s Jiande County, local females initiated to break the old constraint and came up with the idea of “equal work and equal pay for women” under the leadership of the CPC.

First of all, they fought for equal work in agricultural production and incubated an encouraging spirit of “No waiting, no depending, thinking and acting, working together,” which had set up a good example for women over the country.

In 1955, Chairman Mao Zedong praised Qianhe Women for their great initiatives and insisted the “women hold up half of the sky” slogan which has spurred generations of Chinese women. Thereafter, the village has been considered one of the original places for Chinese women’s liberation move in modern days.

Last year, Hangzhou government built the Qianhe Women Spirit Hall in the village to display Chinese women’s liberation history since late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), especially Qianhe people’s strides in the fight for gender equality.

Patriotic center marks womens liberation
Qianhe Women Spirit Hall / Ti Gong

Showcased are pictures of Qianhe women since the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) who strode in the fight for gender equality at Qianhe Women Spirit Hall.

Today, the venue has developed into a patriotic education center, encouraging women to realize their self-worth and make their voices heard. It was awarded the title of “National Model Patriotic Education Base for Women” by virtue of the contributions to protecting women’s rights.

“Qianhe is the emblem of the extraordinary achievements made by women in Zhejiang Province. Men and women getting equal pay for equal work largely promoted social development,” said Wu Haiying, vice director of China Women’s Federation.

The venue covers an area of 4,474 square meters with functions of exhibition, convention, public activity and lecture. By far, more than 46,000 people have visited it.

A myriad of archives is on display, ranging from old photos depicting local women with binding foot to modern women at the cutting edge of entrepreneurship.

In ancient times, the so-called zhenjie paifang (贞节牌坊), or chastity archways, were commonly seen in Jiande County. They were built to honor women widowed at a young age but never remarried. In ancient times, widows were not encouraged to get married again when their husband was dead.

Patriotic center marks womens liberation
Qianhe Women Spirit Hall / Ti Gong

In ancient times, the so-called zhenjie paifang (贞节牌坊), or chaste archways, were commonly seen in Jiande County. They were built to honor women widowed at a young age but never remarried. 

Ancient women were often confined to their homes and had no social life, because the feudal society held that women should not have contact with the outside world and should devote themselves to their husbands and children. They were objects belonging to husbands, even after husbands died. Such buildings are considered living proofs of the suppression on women.

In the 1920s, a group of the CPC members established women’s newspapers to call on them to revolt against patriarchal society. Meanwhile, a group of educated women started to organize movements to protect own rights, which evidenced by the exhibits on view.

In 1949, the First National Congress of Women was hosted in Beijing which had been the largest conference ever held for Chinese women in history. To some degrees, it symbolized the official beginning of women’s liberation in China.

Jiande County Women’s Federation encouraged illiterate women to learn written language and girls to enter schools.

Patriotic center marks womens liberation
Qianhe Women Spirit Hall / Ti Gong

Showcased is a photo of Jiande County Women's Federation in 1955. The federation encouraged illiterate women to learn written language and girls to enter schools.

In 1951, Jiande County started to transfer the ownership of land from a relatively small number of wealthy owners with extensive land holdings to farmers who worked the land.

The then director of Jiande County Women’s Federation, Hu Caiwei, led women to break the conventional patriarchal conception and made them engage in agriculture production, which largely enhanced labor productivity in rural area and smoothly conducted the land reform.

A group of preeminent women sprang out in growing and harvesting crops across the county. They set good examples for women in Zhejiang Province, making women social pillars in productive activities, which in return promoted their social status.

“Throughout decades, Qianhe women have always been at the frontline of social development. Their spirit should be spread across Zhejiang and motivate more women nowadays. I hope the village could be a window displaying female entrepreneurship in new era,” said Zhang Zhongcan, vice Party secretary of Hangzhou government.

Patriotic center marks womens liberation
Qianhe Women Spirit Hall / Ti Gong

The bird's eye view of the Qianhe Women Spirit Hall in Hangzhou

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     