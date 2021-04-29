Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: 降维打击 a dimensional collapse strike

Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0
The expression comes from the Hugo Award-winning science fiction trilogy "The Three-Body Problem," written by Chinese author Liu Cixin.
Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-29       0

降维打击 jiàngwéi dǎjī

a dimensional collapse strike

Buzzword: 降维打击 a dimensional collapse strike

The expression comes from the Hugo Award-winning science fiction trilogy “The Three-Body Problem,” written by Chinese author Liu Cixin. In the last book, Singer, from an extraterrestrial civilization, tossed a dual-vector foil to the Earth. Looking like a slip of paper, it can actually initiate a dimensional strike against Earth’s civilization. The paper slip can collapse the space around the Solar System from three dimensions to two dimensions, which leads to the complete destruction of all life in the Solar System. The term was later widely used on the Chinese Internet, especially in field of competitive sports and business. It is often used in unequal contests where one side is no match for the other.

For example, in recent years, e-commerce in China has grown rapidly, eating up a large portion of market share of brick-and-mortar stores. Online business stayed ahead of the curve by saving a large sum of rental cost, which knocks out one of the major operation basis for offline retailers. It is regarded as a kind of dimensional collapse strike to physical stores.

国家队运动员和地方校队队员打比赛根本就是降维打击。

Guójiāduì yùndòngyuán hé dìfāng xiàoduì duìyuán dǎ bǐsài gēnběn jiùshì jiàngwéi dǎjī.

Players from local school team are completely no match for national team players.

碳中和 tàn zhōnghé

carbon neutrality

Buzzword: 降维打击 a dimensional collapse strike
Imaginechina

Carbon neutrality means that individuals or groups find ways, such as forest planting or energy saving, to offset every kilo of greenhouse gas generated in their life or business production. 

The term means that individuals or groups find ways, such as forest planting or energy saving, to offset every kilo of greenhouse gas generated in their life or business production. On the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, China announced its goal to bring the country’s carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, and become carbon-neutral before 2060.

President Xi Jinping told the recent Climate Leaders’ Summit that China will start to phase out coal consumption over 2026-2030 as part of its efforts to peak carbon emissions as planned.

碳中和将带来大量投资机会，例如光伏和风电行业。

Tàn zhōnghé jiāng dàilái dàliàng tóuzī jīhuì, lìrú guāngfú hé fēngdiàn hángyè.

Going carbon-neural means a number of opportunities for investment, such as photovoltaic power generation and wind-powered electricity generation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     