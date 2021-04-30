An abstract vision of oriental aesthetics

The exhibition “Singly Blooming” features a group of abstract artists including Xue Song, Li Lei and Shen Fan.



“The artists in the exhibition are all practitioners of Chinese abstract art. They share something in common in understanding the oriental aesthetics and philosophies,” said Wang Xia, the curator of the exhibition.

“Then when these works give up the visual reality and the depiction of natural objects, they leave something as explained by the Tate Gallery’s interpretation of abstract art — it is about moral dimension, a collection of order, purity, simplicity and spirituality.”

For example, Chen Qiang’s works are the opposite of those flat and beautiful works created by Jules Olitski’s in the 1960s. His recent work can be seen as a combination of the floating shapes in Mark Rothko’s works and Jackson Pollock’s passionate posturalism.

Xue Song’s works combine various prints into a new image world through collages. The contradiction between the micro and macro and the conflict between the shape and the content constantly creates a dramatic effect in his paintings.

Another highlight the exhibition goes to the work created by Huang Yuanqing. Mark, brush, sketch, touch, cover, splash, daub, the waved strokes are leaping rhythmically on the background of grey white of canvas filled with a kind of fun and strength.

“When one gazes at Huang’s paintings, one would probably imagine the pleasure when the artist paints.

The strokes flying in the space from non-specific shape, which is the immersive experience of vision, the poetry of illusion and the game of wisdom,” commented by Li Xu, one of China’s top art critics.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 19, 10am-5pm

Venue: Bamboo Art Center

Address: 407 Pudian Rd, Pudong New Area