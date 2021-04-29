Feature / Art & Culture

Recognizing a hole's place in artistic masterpieces

Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  15:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
The exhibition "Hole: Ma Ke's Paintings" is on at Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum until June 27, featuring 90 of his masterpieces.
Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  15:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
Recognizing a holes place in artistic masterpieces
Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum / Ti Gong

A series of Ma Ke paintings at Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum.

The exhibition “Hole: Ma Ke’s Paintings” is on at Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum until June 27.

Curated by Carol Yinghua Lu, the exhibition features 90 Ma masterpieces, reflecting his thoughts and introspections about abstract art and storytelling.

Born in 1970, the Chinese artist mastered realistic-painting techniques during his undergraduate studies at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts and postgraduate work at the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

The exhibition title “Hole” is derived from the artist’s childhood, when he referred to any word he did not recognize as “hole.” The word played a vital role in his literature-reading experiences to formulate meaning. Through those “holes,” Ma developed his understanding of foreign subjects.

Recognizing a holes place in artistic masterpieces
Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum / Ti Gong

Visitors take in Ma Ke's “The Rider Who Roams The Sky.”

The exhibition is divided into eight sections that demonstrate a series of works from different stages of Ma's career. In each section viewers can take in a certain element and its derivation created by the artist, including fruits he has been constantly sketching, a horse he saw in a picture-story book during his childhood and fragmented parts of a human body.

Ma has been a part of exhibitions in museums, galleries and private spaces all over the world, including “Ma Ke” at N3 Contemporary Art in Beijing (2020), “Idioms — Ma Ke” at Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle in Munich (2018) and Marc Selwyn Fine Art in Los Angeles (2014), as well as “Evidence” at Platform China Contemporary Art Institute in Hong Kong (2013).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     