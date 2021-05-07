Feature / Art & Culture

20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale previews in city

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:10 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
Phillips will partner with Poly Auction to present a 20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale in a dual-location format on June 7 and 8.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:10 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0

Phillips will partner with Poly Auction to present a 20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale in a dual-location format on June 7 and 8.

The sale will be conducted by Phillips auctioneers in Hong Kong with a live feed relayed from Poly's auction room in Beijing. The auctioneers will be able to take bids from those bidding in person and over the phone at both locations simultaneously, as well as from online bidders.

Its Asia touring previews, after the first leg in Beijing, are under way at Jing An Shangri-La hotel in Shanghai this weekend.

Gerhard Richter’s “Abstraktes Bild (940-7)” is one of the highlights of the joint sale. Offered for the first time at auction, this abstract painting from Richter’s most well-known series comprises rich tones of primary colors of red and yellow, and is glorious in its enveloping celebration of color and texture.

20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale previews in city

"Abstraktes Bild (940-7)" by Gerhard Richter, 2015, oil on canvas, 140x160cm

Another major highlight is Yoshitomo Nara’s “Missing in Action,” an example of Nara’s huge body of works portraying children often depicted in solitary landscapes or against void-like monochrome backdrops.

20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale previews in city

"Missing in Action" by Yoshitomo Nara, 2000, acrylic on canvas, 165x150cm

Although Banksy’s “Laugh Now Panel A” doesn’t show up at the previews, this work will mark the first time a major auction house in Asia will accept Bitcoin and Ether cryptocurrencies as a payment option for a physical work of art.

Bidding for “Laugh Now Panel A” will be conducted in Hong Kong dollars, and the winning buyer will have the option to pay the hammer price as well as the buyer’s premium with cryptocurrencies via Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

“Laugh Now Panel A” portrays a forlorn monkey, wearing a sandwich-board bearing a very specific memo: “Laugh now, but one day we’ll be in charge.”

20th Century & Contemporary Art and Design sale previews in city

“Laugh Now Panel A” by Banksy

Banksy has been a disruptor in the art world with his distinctive oeuvre characterized by dark humor, satire and political commentary. 

By offering participants this new payment option, Phillips will connect Banksy’s bold creations with tech-savvy collectors eager to quickly adapt to new technological advances.

The touring previews will later be held in cities including Shenzhen and Taipei. The auctions will be livestreamed to audiences worldwide on Phillips.com and the Phillips app, as well as on the Poly Auction app and its WeChat mini program.

Preview info

Date: May 8 and 9, 10am-6pm
Venue: Banquet Hall, Jing An Shangri-La
Address: 1218 Yan’an Road M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     