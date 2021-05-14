Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: 盲盒, máng hé, blind box

Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Blind boxes are a popular trend across the world where consumers pay a retailer to ship them a box with a random assortment of novelty items inside. 
Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Buzzword: 盲盒, máng hé, blind box
Ti Gong

盲盒 máng hé

blind box

Blind boxes are a popular trend across the world where consumers pay a retailer to ship them a box with a random assortment of novelty items inside. The buyer doesn’t know what they’re getting until they open the boxes. In China, the opaque gift boxes containing a mystery toy have become hugely popular, with the rise of Pop Mart, one of the most famous blind box brands/retailers in China. The idea of blind box modelled after Japan’s century-old tradition of “fortune bags” or “fukubukuro.” The fukubukuro bags, which merchants filled with last-season items or excess merchandise at substantial discounts, are usually at about 50-70 percent off of the original price. It is also referred to “gashapon,” a variety of vending machine-dispensed capsule toys popular in Japan and elsewhere, due to packaging requirements by retailers prior to official distribution of the actual gashapon machines. In China, the blind box market became the test bed for toys, in which designers pitch for the chance for their creations to become viral. Some limited editions of blind boxes featuring exclusive items can jump from the original 50 yuan (US$7.8) to more than 1,500 yuan.

出于对未知的好奇，很多年轻人对抽盲盒上瘾。

Chūyú duì wèizhī de hàoqí, hěnduō niánqīngrén duì chōu mánghé shàngyǐn.

Many young people are addicted to blind boxes out of their curiosity of the unknown. 

Buzzword: 盲盒, máng hé, blind box
HelloRF

无声一代 wú shēng yí daì

generation mute

The term refers to the generation of young people who tend to use written forms of communication, such as texting, rather than making phone calls. Many people growing up in the digital age have adopted alternate forms of communication causing a decline in voice calls. They find phone calling uncomfortable despite admitting that it would be the easiest way to communicate with friends and family. It is considered that being exposed to too much screen time can attribute to people not having the ability to connect effortlessly with others. In the US, 92 percent of the teenagers don’t use their mobile phones for voice calls at all, according to the The App Generation report.

很多无声一代的人都表示他们要做好充足的心理准备才能打电话。

Hěnduō wúshēng yídaì de rén dōu biǎoshì tāmen yào zuòhǎo chōngzú de xīnlǐ zhǔnbèi cáinéng dǎ diànhuà.

Many from the generation mute say they have to fully prepare themselves to make a phone call. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     