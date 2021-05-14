Hermès opens window on unique artwork

Hermès recently unveiled its Summer Window display designed by Chinese artist Xu Zhen, and also hosts Xu's solo exhibition on the fourth floor of Hermès Maison in Shanghai.

Fashion and art meet together in the Summer Windows at Hermès Maison in Shanghai.



The French luxury brand recently unveiled its Summer Window display designed by Chinese artist Xu Zhen, and also hosts Xu’s solo exhibition on the fourth floor of the mansion.

Both entitled “Newcomers,” the new windows and the exhibition echo Hermès’ annual theme: “An Odyssey,” presenting an esthetic outlook that transcends the shackles of time, and building a poetic connection between mythology and reality.

Shanghai-based Xu is dedicated to producing artwork across multiple media and platforms, and presents the exhibition featuring two collections — “Newcomers” and “Under Heaven.” He creates a dramatic, exquisite and passionate baroque experience with a black sense of humor.

The “Newcomers” series is based on the classic sculptures of Laocoon, Zeus and Poseidon from ancient Greek mythology. The installation “Newcomer 01” made of fiberglass, paint and stainless steel is an adaptation of “The Laocoon and his Sons.” The sea serpents entangling Laocoon and his sons are replaced with serpent-like pink Roman columns, while the disproportionality of big heads and small bodies wraps the art piece under a comic facade.

Ti Gong

The “Newcomer 02” is a sculpture of Zeus or Poseidon, who lost his sacred weapon. Naked, he stretches his arms, where the Cantonese delicacy of roast pigeons stand in a line. These humorous and contrasting images might be a metaphor for the dilemma of world cultural integration today.

The “Under Heaven” series, four oil paintings that depict mouth-watering cakes in dazzling colors reminiscent of cream decorations, possibly suggests the hedonistic trend of society and sensual indulgence in reality.

The Summer Window display at Hermès Maison, also designed by Xu, is inspired by the evolution of visual art throughout history. Figures of humans and gods from Greek mythology are suspended above urban skyscrapers and submerged among corals on the sea floor.

In each window, objects from the Hermès collections are displayed in an inventive and surprising way to depict an unknown future. In the women’s window, human characters bravely explore the depths of the ocean with the help of the Greek gods. Floating silk scarves are transformed into “divine powers” that escort them as they advance towards the handbags that symbolize treasures on the sea floor.

In the men’s window, unknown objects represented by bags, accessories, and perfumes lure adventurers to explore the mysteries of the universe. The fantastical visual effects prompt viewers’ minds to wander between the connections of the past, present and future.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through June 5, 11am-8pm

Venue: Hermès Maison

Address: 217 Huaihai Road M.