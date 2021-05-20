Feature / Art & Culture

New sightseeing routes capture history of CPC

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Hangzhou West Lake and Xixi Wetland Scenic Area have launched 10 new sightseeing routes.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Hangzhou West Lake and Xixi Wetland Scenic Area have combed through their cultural resources and launched 10 new sightseeing routes that include 31 patriotic sites related to the history of the Party. Following are some of the routes that people can learn about Hangzhou’s role in the historical tide surging forward with great momentum.

Zhejiang Memorial Hall of Revolutionary Martyrs

Ti Gong

Zhejiang Memorial Hall of Revolutionary Martyrs honors about 20,000 martyrs dating back to the 1900s, including Qiu Jin and Xu Xilin. Every year during the Qingming Festival, people come to pay their respects.

This hall honors about 20,000 martyrs dating back to the 1900s, including Qiu Jin and Xu Xilin. Every year during the Qingming Festival, people come to pay their respects.

Qiu was a revolutionary as well as a feminist and writer. She was executed after a failed uprising against the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

As a staunch feminist, Qiu published many articles about gender equality in magazines and established the journal “Zhongguo Nu Bao” — China Women’s News — in 1907, considered the first newspaper geared toward women in Chinese history.

Invited by Xu, a revolutionary and founder of the Datong School in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, Qiu directed the school, which was also the stronghold of an uprising.

On July 6, 1907, Xu and Qiu were captured by the Qing Dynasty army but refused to flee, claiming that “only bleeding can make the revolution successful.”

Qiu was executed at the age of 32. Her friends stealthily moved her remains to West Lake. The national heroine was buried on the riverside in 1908. Xu was killed at the age of 34 and buried at West Lake as well.

Address: 100-1 Wansongling Rd

万松岭路100-1

Qiantang River Bridge Memorial Hall

Ti Gong

Mao's contribution is a highlight at the Qiantang River Bridge Memorial Hall.

Qiantang River Bridge was the first modern steel bridge in China built by Chinese people. At that time, the possibility of building such a bridge seemed impossible due to the tidal bores of the river.

The river has what is thought to be the world’s largest tidal bore. As the tide rushes into the mouth of the river from Hangzhou Bay, the natural phenomenon gives rise to waves as high as 9 meters.

Mao Yisheng (1896-1989) designed the double-decker steel bridge, with the first level for cars and the second for trains. Complicated hydrological conditions made it difficult to build the bridge, but the construction was successfully completed in 1936.

Ti Gong

A statute of Mao Yisheng stands at Qiantang River Bridge Memorial Hall to mark his contribution to build the double-decker steel bridge.

During the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), the bridge played a salient role in transporting supplies for the Chinese army. However, on December 23, 1937, Mao had to destroy his beloved bridge because Japanese troops were closing in. If the Japanese occupied Hangzhou, they would use the bridge to transport military materials.

The bridge was almost completely destroyed by explosives, with only the piers remaining. In 1953, Mao began reconstructing of the bridge which remains the pride of Hangzhou. Today, the bridge is still in use. In Qiantang River Bridge Memorial Hall, people can learn about the bridge’s history and Hangzhou citizens’ resolve in fighting against the Japanese.

Address: 97 Zhijiang Rd

之江路97号

1954 Constitution Exhibition Hall

Ti Gong

The 1954 Constitution Exhibition Hall is the first constitution-themed museum in China and aims to boost constitutional awareness in Hangzhou.

Before the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, several powers and factions stepped forward to introduce their own constitutions in China, many of which were used to cover their counter-revolutionary activities.

In 1953, the new central government announced plans to draft a constitution and established a drafting committee comprised of 33 elected officials. It was in Hangzhou that the first draft of the constitution of the People’s Republic of China was written.

Formulated over a period of 77 days by Chairman Mao Zedong and the drafting committee, the document was issued in 1954 and is often referred to as the West Lake Draft.

The building where Mao and the committee worked is now the 1954 Constitution Exhibition Hall, officially opened to the public in 2016. It is the first constitution-themed museum in China and aims to boost constitutional awareness in Hangzhou.

More than 3,000 historical documents and objects are on display, giving visitors a glimpse into the background and development of the present-day constitution.

The exhibits are divided into two sections. The highlight is Mao’s office, in which all of the desks, tables, bookcases and cabinets have been preserved. The other section primarily focuses on how the constitution was conceived and developed over time. This area includes six parts, divided by historical period.

Address: 62 Beishan Rd

北山路62号

