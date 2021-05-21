Portraying contemporary working women's power

The exhibition "Right Now, Right Here, Stand By Her," with the themes of "female" and "labor," is taking place at the Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art through July 5.

The exhibition is co-hosted by Stand By Her, a public welfare organization that delivered sanitary pads to front-line medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is committed to enhancing women’s living status, speaking up for women and supporting women in need.

Works from 20 artists, including Chen Xiaodan, Cai Jin, Yu Hong, Cui Xiuwen and Chen Xi, are part of the exhibition, which also features wonderful photographs created by the Shanghai Photographer’s Association Women’s Photographers Branch focusing on the splendid moments of female workers and contestants.

The show presents 51 pieces created by contemporary female artists in such forms as oil paintings, weaving, embroidery, installations and videos. They use artistic language to show the outstanding qualities of contemporary female workers, to make the public stand in awe of their work and reflect on the employment-equality issue.

Stand By Her/Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art / Ti Gong

Yu Hong's “She-Female Police Officer,” a combination of painting and photography, expresses the meaning of professional women's life value.



Wu Didi's oil paintings on canvas “∞” and “Unlikely Empty No. 8” exhibit that women are soft but tough, comprehensive and independent with big hearts.



The post-1990s artist Ji Jinglu’s documentary “There Is No Room for Sand on the Happy Sand Dunes of Sisyphus” explores the “anti-natural” behavior behind the harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature, questioning the relationship between naturalism and consumerism.



Another post-1990s artist Yue Mingyue's “Female Worker Crossing the Rosen Bridge” presents elements such as “women,” “wheat,” “farming,” “weaving” and “wormholes,” embodying the considerable overlap between traditional and modern labor.



Additionally, Meng Yangyang's oil painting “Dancer in the Dark,” Zhang Fengyuan's weaving piece “Budding Wildly in the Spring Air," and Long Pan's stool piece "Sprout" all express the hard-working spirit of women.

During the exhibition, relevant research about women's career changes in the modern and contemporary history of China is presented in a bibliographical format. Together with the Stand By Her Fund and community, exhibition-related theme forums, booklist recommendations and other charitable activities will open to the public.

Visitors can appreciate the displayed masterpieces and are welcome to share their in-depth thoughts about this female-oriented exhibition.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 5 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art

Address: 27 Duolun Rd