Kids Museum of Glass opens in Shanghai

You must add the Kids Museum of Glass 2.0 to the list of the various activities for the coming Children's Day on June 1.



As the country's first museum created from the perspective of children in 2015, the "upgrading" of the Kids Museum of Glass 2.0 recently opened to the public, bringing more wonders and interests to the kids aged from 6 to 12.

The opening of this Kids Museum of Glass 2.0 coincides with the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Museum of Glass on Changjiang Road W.

Covering 2,320 square meters, the venue used to be a workplace for the production of glass equipment.

Under the theme of "Glass Accompanies You," the renovation on interior design strengthens the contrast between new and old, reality and history, with an aim to provide a platform for lifestyle-centered activities and the appreciation of art and culture for young urbanities and their families.

On the first floor of the museum, 11 artworks will unveil the possibilities of using glass as a building material.

Children can have a close approach to the basic traits of glass on the second floor through eight display cabinets.

There is also a separate play room that can house 100 children at the same time where they can play basketball, football or paint on the glass.

DIY is a spotlight in the museum. Small kilns and some professional equipment on a safe-size for children will attract the participation of the kids in a series of glass-making processes.

Ti Gong

Kids Museum of Glass 2.0

Dates: Saturday-Sunday, 11am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Museum of Glass

Address: 685 Changjiang Road W., Baoshan District