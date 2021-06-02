Double bill ends Shanghai Biennale session
Films by directors Zhang Ming and Zhu Wen were screened at the Power Station of Art recently to close the 13th Shanghai Biennale's "Close-Up" unit.
A question-and-answer session was held after the screening.
The "Close-Up" unit, organized by the Center for Experimental Film and the Power Station of Art, invites the country's top film directors and visual artists to take part in screenings and meet-the-audience sessions.
Zhang's 2009 work "The Bride" was shot on digital video. It's about group of friends daydreaming about marrying a woman and killing her to get the insurance money.
Zhu's 2003 film "South of the Clouds" centers on a retiree who fulfills a lifelong desire to travel to Yunnan Province.
Both works were inspired by the directors' own lives and hometowns with strong regional features.
In addition to "The Bride," Zhang has made a number of films set in Chongqing's Wushan.
"With the vast territory, China has varied and distinguished regional features," said Zhang. "In a lot of southern cities, like Wushan, the urbanization process is thriving, but there are a lot of hidden problems belonging only to this era."
He added: "We hold the impression that people from the northern China talk and think more about power, while people from the south care more about aesthetics. When I started filming, there was already an academic format. But I wanted to create something different."
Zhu said "South of the Clouds" was dedicated to his parent's generation.
"There is a dream, or rather fantasyland, in this film," he said. "There were already a lot of realistic Chinese films at that time. But we need art just because reality is not enough for us. Therefore, I created such a work."