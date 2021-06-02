Feature / Art & Culture

Kids wake up to classical music with 'Sleepover at the Museum'

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra entertained local kids with a Shanghai version of the multimedia orchestral piece "Sleepover at the Museum."
Ti Gong

Written by author and composer Karen Lefrak, the orchestral piece is based on her 2019 children's book of the same name.

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has entertained local kids with a Shanghai version of the multimedia orchestral piece "Sleepover at the Museum" that premiered in March 2020 by the New York Philharmonic.

"I thought classical music would be dull, but it was an exciting story," said 9-year-old Zhou Mo, who enjoyed the show on Tuesday, the Children's Day. "The violin became an elephant's nose, and the conductor was so good – she can communicate with everyone on the stage through a baton."

Zhou was referring to the part when musicians on stage raised their instruments to imitate an elephant's nose, much to the delight of the young audience.

Written by author and composer Karen Lefrak, the orchestral piece is based on her 2019 children's book of the same name, with illustrations by David Bucs.

The book tells the story of a boy celebrating his birthday with friends at a natural history museum via a scavenger hunt through the many exhibits. The musical expedition takes young people on the adventure, with various instruments highlighting distinct features of different animals and illustrations projected on a giant screen.

"My spirit changes when I'm talking to children, my eyes are more expressive, and my voice becomes gentler and more demonstrative," Lefrak said previously. "I try to convey enthusiasm for the places or events I'm interested in."

That enthusiasm was carried out by local children's television presenter Chen Yanhua, better known for her stage name Sister Swallow. Chen served as the narrator to guide the young audience through the scientific and musical journey between different chapters of the story.

Kids wake up to classical music with 'Sleepover at the Museum'
Ti Gong

Children's TV presenter Chen Yanhua serves as the narrator.

"The combination of storytelling and classical music can turn the music into a role in the story, which not only helps familiarize kids with the story, but also inspires their inquisitive minds to fall in love with classical music," Chen said. "It opens a window to the music world for children, who may go on to appreciate other classical music pieces."

The project was the latest attempt to bring top international music to the city by the orchestra and its music director Yu Long. Since taking the helm of the orchestra, Yu has invited many top international musicians to collaborate, while importing more contemporary projects to the city to win the hearts of the younger generation.

The orchestra's annual "Music in the Summer Air" festival has staged productions such as Igor Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" in 3D.

Last year, Yu also helped facilitate the opening of Deutsche Grammophon's global classical club night initiative "Yellow Lounge" in Shanghai, adding a new stage for the city's young classical musicians.

Kids wake up to classical music with 'Sleepover at the Museum'
Ti Gong

The combination of storytelling and classical music appeals to children.

SSI ļʱ
