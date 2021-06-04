Take a trip through the universe with flowers

Swiss artist Thierry Feuz's solo exhibition "Neo-Baroque" is open at the Bluerider ART Shanghai, a century-old historic building in the city's downtown.

Full of opulence, movement and emotions, the paintings and objects by Feuz are a neo-baroque journey that invites viewers to travel through the universe with stars and galaxies to life-size flowers, from zoomed blossoms to micro-cosmoses and nano-worlds.

Through fabricated scenery and rich colors, the artist, 53, is trying to explore the meaning of life, and is concerned about the significance of the "existence" of humankind. Art, science and philosophy meet in his art world.

The paintings of his representative series "Silent Winds" were inspired by the Feuz's childhood memories of lying on the grass in the countryside with his grandfather. He recalls those sweet moments with bright bold colors to depict a merry, colorful little universe full of the floating microbes in the air and the lively living organisms.

The series "Psychotropical" creates a hallucinogenic dream by the artist's excessive and uncontrolled brushes to give a closer look on vegetation, such as a small group of plants or a bouquet of flowers.

The "Rain Garden" series cleverly uses the spray techniques and the principle of fluid paint repulsion to give the flowers a sense of transparency.

The latest series of works, "Hyperboreal," integrates the burst of color and light, showing a powerful life and even wilder. The "Supernatural" are probably close-ups of particular blossoms and the representation of an artificial world, while the "Instant Karma" talks about the meaning of reincarnation in the present and eternity.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 11 (closed on Mondays), 10am-7pm

Venue: Bluerider ART Shanghai

Address: 133 Sichuan Road M.