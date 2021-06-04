Feature / Art & Culture

Heroes of 'catching mice in a china shop'

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
To mark the 72nd anniversary of Shanghai's liberation, a series of mini documentaries has been unveiled to present the history from the perspective of the Westerners.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0

"Catching mice in a china shop" is a popular metaphor coined by Chen Yi, the first mayor of Shanghai after the founding of the People's Republic of China. It describes the strict military discipline needed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to defeat the forces of the Kuomintang in 1949 without damaging the city or its residents.

To mark the 72nd anniversary of Shanghai's liberation, a series of mini documentaries has been unveiled to present that history from the perspective of the Westerners, including diplomats, journalists, doctors and businessmen.

Comprising six episodes, the series entitled "Witness A New Dawn" highlights the social and political situations in the days before and after liberation. It shows how the Communist Party of China won not only the battle but also the hearts of the public.

"We welcome the change that has come about and hope that the arrival of the PLA will mark the beginning of a new era – an era in which people of China can now begin to enjoy the benefits of good government," wrote John William "Bill" Powell, US editor of the Shanghai-based, English-language China Weekly Review in May 1949.

"Witness A New Dawn" includes foreign reports published in The New York Times, Britain's Daily Mirror, The Associated Press and Reuters, and local publications such as the North China Daily News and China Weekly Review.

The series also draws on memoirs, diaries and oral histories of people who were living in Shanghai at that time.

Heroes of 'catching mice in a china shop'
Ti Gong

Browsing through historical records at the Shanghai Library Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei are (from right) Wang Xiangtao, director of "Witness A New Dawn;" Andrew Field, presenter of the documentary; and assistant director Ding Yiran.

Produced by Shanghai Media Group, the series is directed by Wang Xiangtao, a filmmaker at the group's documentary center.

Wang, while filming a 2015 documentary about China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression, entitled "World War at My Doorsteps," interviewed Thomas Powell, son of Bill Powell and grandson of China Weekly Review co-founder John Benjamin Powell.

During the war, J.B. Powell was an outspoken supporter of China, writing many articles denouncing the aggression of the Japanese army. After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941, J.B. Powell was incarcerated in a Japanese prison camp in today's Hongkou District and badly tortured. He died in 1947 at age 59.

"Thomas Powell didn't know a lot about his grandfather since J.B. Powell died early, but he had a number of old photos and one of them that featured the Embankment Building in Hongkou captured my attention," said Wang, 38.

Bill Powell, who inherited the weekly from his father, once lived in the Embankment Building. From that vantage point, he told his son Thomas, he witnessed part of the battle for the liberation of Shanghai in 1949.

According to his son, Powell recalled that a standoff between the KMT and Communist armies at Suzhou Creek lasted almost two days. Despite heavy casualties, the People's Liberation Army on the south bank waited patiently and then chose to encircle the enemy instead of using artillery to blast its way through. No one in the Embankment Building was hurt. No dinnerware in the china shop was broken.

Wang, a history buff as well as a filmmaker, was so moved by the people-oriented philosophy of the Communist Party that he began collecting historical records related to expatriates living in Shanghai at the time.

"Reviewing history through the eyes of expatriates is like having a third-party perspective, which tends to be objective," said Wang.

Wang spent his leisure time doing research in libraries such as the Shanghai Library Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei, which first opened in 1847 and is a repository for English-language material pertaining to China.

Wang discovered that about a third of the 1,000 residents living in the Embankment Building around the time of the city's liberation were foreigners.

"I didn't know before that there were so many foreigners here," Wang said.

After years of work, Wang published a book called "Shanghai Liberated" last year. He then adapted the text to the mini documentaries, each spanning around five minutes.

"It is difficult to tell history in such a short time," said Wang. "In order to grab viewers' attention, we choose six Shanghai landmarks as entry points for each episode."

The landmarks are the General Post Office Building, Broadway Mansions, Minsheng Wharf, Yangshupu Power Plant, Shanghai Library Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei and Nanjing Road.

A netizen called Teng left a message after watching the fourth mini-series episode about the Amethyst Incident.

"I often run along the Minsheng Wharf, but this is the first time I have heard of its history," he wrote, adding a "thumbs up" emoji.

The Amethyst was a British Royal Navy ship that sailed from Holt's Wharf in Shanghai en route to the Yangtze River and then upstream to Nanjing in April 1949. The ship left despite repeated warnings against the trip from the People's Liberation Army.

The sloop was hit by gunfire and grounded, forced to raise a white flag. A few days after the incident, all foreign warships were moved out of the Huangpu River. The incident was a great morale boost for the Chinese residents.

"In the series, what impressed me most was how the PLA soldiers were so disciplined and how they were instructed to cause as little harm to the city and people as possible," said Wang.

Heroes of 'catching mice in a china shop'
Ti Gong

The documentary displays a touching portrayal of PLA soldiers from a feature story entitled "The Liberation of Shanghai," published by China Weekly Review.

Wang said he knew from childhood textbooks the story of PLA soldiers sleeping outdoors on Nanjing Road, instead of finding beds in hotels or in private homes. But that story became more vivid when he read an account of it by American journalist Harrison Forman.

At that time, many foreign reporters in Shanghai were writing positive news stories about the Communists. The China Weekly Review, for example, recorded that the PLA soldiers refused offers of dry clothing, food, tea and even hot water, contending they could not deprive local residents of such necessities.

The glowing press coverage aroused the suspicion of foreign editors. Reporters in Shanghai were under "no Red pressure," then AP Bureau Chief of Shanghai Fred Hampson wrote. According to Hampson, the good coverage resulted from the sharp contrast between the old and the new in China.

"From this, we can see that the Communists indeed managed the city well," said Wang.

The mini documentaries are presented by Andrew Field, an American scholar of Chinese history and culture. He has lived in Shanghai for about 25 years.

"People might find a sense of distance from the history of the city's liberation, but Field's presentation engages viewers and takes them back to the past," said Wang. "I hope the series of mini documentaries will enlighten more people about this chapter of history."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     