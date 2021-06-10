Honoring 'prestory' artwork of recent college graduates

The Third Zhejiang International Youth Art Festival, sponsored by the China Academy of Art and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, is honoring art students through June 16.

Ti Gong

To support and encourage young artists, the Third Zhejiang International Youth Art Festival, sponsored by the China Academy of Art and the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, is honoring art students through June 16.

The festival includes more than 3,000 exhibits and performances from 2,000 recent college graduates. The festival committee will name 50 gold, 130 silver and 220 copper-award winners from the art and design submissions.

The graduation exhibition, which is themed on "Prestory," is held in 10 venues, including the Zhejiang Art Museum, West Lake Gallery, Xiangshan Society and West Lake Museum.

Last year, many graduates used the COVID-19 outbreak as the theme of their designs and paintings, showing gratitude toward medics and expressing mercy toward humanity.

"Now, the pandemic continues, evoking deeper reflection on the global sharing of life. People are undergoing crises and loss in the pandemic and encounter new challenges in the digital life," said Gao Shiming, headmaster of the China Academy of Art.

"This year, the festival is themed 'Prestory,' which is a combination of 'present' and 'history.' All the bygones are made of present-day living, and in return the present days will slip away, becoming history."

Li Yixuan, an industrial design major graduate, created a clock echoing the theme. Different from common clocks containing fixed numbers, she innovated to visualize the time concept by creating a clock made of 12 magnetofluid numbers. Each number falls down as the corresponding hour passes, vividly telling people time is running out.

"The design is expected to give people a visual shock. Modern-day people spend a lot of time watching short videos every day. The clock may remind them of saving time from such social media," said Li.

Such avant-garde designs dominate the sub-venue in Zhejiang Art Museum. This section is called "Qi"(启), which literally means enlightening in Chinese.

Meanwhile, immersive sound theaters and music concerts will be held in the Phoenix Creative Park and Zhejiang Conservatory of Music during the festival, offering visitors more opportunities to explore interactive art.

Calligraphy aficionados can head to West Lake Gallery where a group of graduates have combined modern artistic elements with traditional calligraphy, endowing the art form with new energy.

People fond of Chinese ink-wash paintings can visit these sections in the Zhejiang Exhibition Hall and West Lake Expo Museum.

West Lake Museum features items including porcelain, lacquerware, accessories and glassware.