Pandemic creations feature at solo exhibition

UK artist Tom Howse presents his first solo show in Asia at Shanghai's Jin Mansion with some of the paintings on display created during lockdown due to the pandemic.
Ti Gong

"Reading A Book With Swans And Ducks By The Window"

Pigeon Grass Mallard Palace, British artist Tom Howse's first show in Asia, features a series of new paintings at Jin Mansion at 549 Shaanxi Road N. that reflect the current global condition.

The exhibition, presented by Linseed Projects, runs through July 11.

Howse, who was born in Chester in 1988, graduated from Wimbledon College of Art in 2011 and lives and works in London.

His paintings balance realism and fantasy, displaying calm, beautiful scenes of interior domesticity alongside vibrant and textural visions of landscapes and the natural world, portraying people, animals and weird yet wonderful plants in an endless range of shapes and sizes.

Zhuang Lingzhi, curator of Linseed Projects, said the exhibition had been in preparation for over a year due to the pandemic. The artist's works created during lockdown are on display. There are always windows looking outward in these works, as a connection or escape from one reality to another. The windows also establish an interesting connection between art and the century old building.

Jin Mansion was built in 1924. With its Neoclassical and Art Deco architectural style, the building exudes a unique Shanghai-style charm. This autumn, the venue will become the Hao Market, integrating fashion, art and culture, presenting the story of the place with contemporary designs and lifestyle concepts.


Ti Gong

"Pigeon Release"

Ti Gong

Jin Mansion

Date: Through July 11 (closed on Monday), 11am-6pm

Venue: Jin Mansion

Address: 2F, 549 Shaanxi Rd N.

