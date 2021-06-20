Reflecting on the dawning of the new millennium

UCCA Edge joins the Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle, for an exhibition "Millennium Mambo" on the second floor of the bookstore.

Rather than showcasing the artworks, the small exhibition is more like a documentary reflection on the remarkable new millennium from 2000: the year when China's art world and marketization were about to be changed by rapid development, as well as the beginning of global economic integration, urbanization at breakneck speed and the online economy's explosive boom.

The exhibition begins with audio recordings of the oral history of the year 2000, as were collected by the curatorial team of "City on the Edge" at UCCA Edge, from artists who were active in the nascent art scene, such as Hu Jieming, Ni Jun, Shi Yong and Yang Fudong.

They recounted the urban and social conditions at the time and their personal memories of that era, transporting the audience back to the vibrant scene with their individual voices and emotions.

The exhibition also features rare original sketches from Zhang Enli and Shi Yong, a never-before-seen video work by Zhou Xiaohu, and a work shown simultaneously at "City on the Edge" – a TV documentary of the 2000 Shanghai Biennale, shot and produced by then state-media producer Fang Fang.

The bookstore features a selection of catalogues and publications related to the themes of the exhibition.

UCCA Edge and the Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle, invite visitors from around the world to submit their own photos and stories about the turn of the millennium.

This exhibition is curated by Qian Mengni and Lin Luqi at the exhibition department of UCCA Edge.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 11, 10am-10pm

Venue: Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle

Address: Bldg 7, 1262 Yan'an Road W.



