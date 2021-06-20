Feature / Art & Culture

Reflecting on the dawning of the new millennium

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
UCCA Edge joins the Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle, for an exhibition "Millennium Mambo" on the second floor of the bookstore.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0

UCCA Edge joins the Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle, for an exhibition "Millennium Mambo" on the second floor of the bookstore.

Rather than showcasing the artworks, the small exhibition is more like a documentary reflection on the remarkable new millennium from 2000: the year when China's art world and marketization were about to be changed by rapid development, as well as the beginning of global economic integration, urbanization at breakneck speed and the online economy's explosive boom.

The exhibition begins with audio recordings of the oral history of the year 2000, as were collected by the curatorial team of "City on the Edge" at UCCA Edge, from artists who were active in the nascent art scene, such as Hu Jieming, Ni Jun, Shi Yong and Yang Fudong.

They recounted the urban and social conditions at the time and their personal memories of that era, transporting the audience back to the vibrant scene with their individual voices and emotions.

The exhibition also features rare original sketches from Zhang Enli and Shi Yong, a never-before-seen video work by Zhou Xiaohu, and a work shown simultaneously at "City on the Edge" – a TV documentary of the 2000 Shanghai Biennale, shot and produced by then state-media producer Fang Fang.

The bookstore features a selection of catalogues and publications related to the themes of the exhibition.

UCCA Edge and the Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle, invite visitors from around the world to submit their own photos and stories about the turn of the millennium.

This exhibition is curated by Qian Mengni and Lin Luqi at the exhibition department of UCCA Edge.

Reflecting on the dawning of the new millennium
Ti Gong

Recordings, videos, photos and literary works about stories at the turn of the millennium are on display at the Tsutaya Books.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 11, 10am-10pm

Venue: Tsutaya Books, Shanghai Columbia Circle

Address: Bldg 7, 1262 Yan'an Road W.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     