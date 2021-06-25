﻿
Flowers blooming on land and canvas at flower expo

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:14 UTC+8, 2021-06-25
As part of the 10th China Flower Expo, an oil painting exhibition presented by Chen Xiejun and his daughter is under way with paintings featuring the natural scenery of Chongming.
Flowers are in full blossom at the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island, not only those thriving in the sun but also those frozen on canvas.

As part of the flower expo, an oil painting exhibition presented by Chen Xiejun and his daughter Chen Ying is underway. Taking place in the southern part of the expo at Dongping National Forest Park (2188 Beiyan Highway), the exhibition runs through October 23.

A total of 300 paintings featuring the natural scenery of the country's third-largest island are on display in the exhibition, with the theme "The Imagery of Chongming."

The family art exhibition can be traced back to 2002 when Chen Xiejun showed his Chinese ink paintings about Chongming Island at Shanghai Art Museum. He described Chongming as the "Shangri-La in Shanghai."

For nearly 30 years, the father and daughter have visited Chongming many times. They wandered in its old streets, enjoyed the landscape, communicated with locals and captured the beauty of the island through their paintings.

Chen Xiejun is former director of the Shanghai Museum and now deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Administration Commission of Cultural Heritage. He was named one of the "2,000 Outstanding Scientists of the 20th Century" by the International Biographical Center. The versatile scholar is a painter and prolific author. 

Following her father, Chen Ying is devoted to oil painting and art education. Her paintings have been selected for the Shanghai Youth Biennial several times and exhibited at many museums, including the Liu Haisu Art Museum and the China Art Museum in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
