Striking opening for art appreciation fair

Percussion concert launches a series of performances featuring musicians from Shanghai Chinese Orchestra and others at Sinan Mansions through August 13.

Musicians from Shanghai Chinese Orchestra are joining other artists to stage eight concerts combining music and other art forms at Sinan Mansions for the 4th Sinan Art Appreciation Fair.

The fair, running through August 13, opened on Thursday evening with a special percussion concert, which demonstrated how percussion instruments interact with Peking Opera in vivid storytelling.

Ti Gong

The cross-boundary repertoire will include drama, adapted literature, traditional operas, poetry and painting, aiming to take the audience on a journey back to some key moments in the country's history.

Among highlights are collaborations between musicians and Huju Opera performers, rearranged theme songs from popular revolutionary movies, a crossover between poetry and music, and some signature sounds from northwest China. Various ethnic instruments will be featured at different concerts.

With a purpose to "bring art to everyday life," the fair is free of charge. Audiences can make reservations through several WeChat accounts, including those of Huangpu District, Shanghai Grand Theater, Sinan Mansions and Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. The concerts will also be livestreamed.