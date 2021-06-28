'No, David!' kicks off a season of delight for kids

The 7th Poly Children's Festival has raised its curtain to welcome both children and adults to have a good time, together with the actors and actresses.

The 7th Poly Children's Festival has raised its curtain to welcome both children and adults to have a good time, together with the actors and actresses. The three-month festival will offer 11 performances and there will also be two summer art camps.

"No, David!" the first show of this year's festival, has received rave reviews. Simple stage scenery and an interesting and realistic parent-child plot made audiences double up with laughter.

"I've read the 'No, David!' picture book, and it was such fun! After watching the performance, I think I should be a good boy for my mom, following my mom's words in the future," said Wu Yinan, one of the children in the audience.

A mother surnamed Zheng said the interaction of David and his mom was exactly the same as between her and her daughter, which caused her to reflect on how to deal with any problems between them.

"Through the play, I feel I need to communicate more with my child and control my temper. So I've decided that I will pay more attention to the way of education," Zheng said.

More parent-child performances will be shown at the theater, not only bringing laughter to parents and children, but also providing deep consideration of the relationships between them.

Below are descriptions of more of the parent-child performances. Choose one and enjoy the fun at the Poly Grand Theater in this summer!

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater

Address: 159 Baiyin Rd



白银路159号

'Ocean Glory – Fantasy Bubble Island'

In the fairy world, the ocean environment keeps being destroyed on Bubble Island, while pirates intrude to attack the place, putting the survival of this beautiful island at risk. The residents of the island are forced to find super bubble magic to purify the ocean and resist pirates to protect their homeland. At this moment, Captain Gary and Princess Gajendra, who possess the bubble magic, happen to arrive on the fantasy island. One of the highlights is the bubble scene and wonderful lights and shades, and the smoke can be shot tens of meters away, aiming to take audiences to the magical world. The play also focuses on the protection of the ocean environment, encouraging audiences to pay more attention to the environment.

Date: July 13, 7:30 pm

Tickets: 50-280 yuan

'Big Grey Wolf Saves Little Red Riding Hood'

A long time ago, Little Red Riding Hood and Big Grey Wolf are good friends in the forest. Performing the "Little Red Riding Hood" story to the public is the happiest moment of their every day. However, Little Red Riding Hood suddenly disappears and Big Grey Wolf decides to look for her. During the journey, he meets Captain Hook, who claims to be a charming prince, and Aunt Tiger, who says she is a queen. At the same time, great changes are happening in the fairytale world, and the three people start out on a quest to save Little Red Riding Hood and the fairytale world. The characters on the stage interact with the audience, talking to them or inviting them to play games.

Date: August 13, 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-280 yuan

'The Dream Everywhere'

Lin Yixuan, a normal pupil, is not satisfied with his life, and falls into a special world by accident. In this world, without the protection of his parents, he has to survive on his own. During his adventures, he realizes something about himself and starts to know how to grow. After he returns to the real world, he knows what love is and how to be strong and brave. When watching the show and laughing along, kids can learn how to express their gratitude to the people who love them and how to be a person that understands love. The performance is produced by MY Music Children's Play troupe which aims to promote the development of drama education in China and build a new highlight of the cultural industry.

Date: August 15, 7:30

Tickets: 50-280 yuan

'The Brave Chicks'

Chicks are eager to grow up to become brave and kind like their mom and dad. As a result, everyone makes efforts to learn life skills. However, when helping a rabbit chase worms, they are spotted by a weasel and a fox. The dad gets injured when protecting the chicks, so they have to get together under the leadership of their mom and use their wisdom to drive away the weasel and fox. The play shows the chicks and their parents grow with happiness and determination, which not only reflects similar situations in the real world, but also strikes a chord with the children in the audience.

Date: August 19, 7:30pm

Tickets: 50-280 yuan