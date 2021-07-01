'Unforgettable Chinese faces' from past 100 years

The exhibition "A Century of Portrait" was recently unveiled at Liu Haisu Art Museum, featuring nearly 70 paintings on loan from over 20 art institutions and private collectors.

As one of a series of exhibitions to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, "A Century of Portrait" was recently unveiled at Liu Haisu Art Museum.

The exhibition, featuring nearly 70 paintings on loan from more than 20 art institutions and private collectors, reflects those "unforgettable faces" from different periods in the past century in China.

"The exhibition endeavors to mirror the hard times the Communist Party of China has been through in pursuing a path of national rejuvenation," said Bao Weihua, director of the art museum.

The exhibition is divided into four parts: Revolutionary Pioneer, Pillar of the Nation, Model of the Era and Unknown Heroes.

The people in the paintings are indelible, carved into the history of China. Created by several generations of artists, the portraits vary from ink-wash painting and canvas to print and sculpture. They not only evoke the memory and respect of the viewers, but also a passion to inherit their spirit and mission for a more prosperous national future.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 18 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

