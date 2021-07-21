﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Kids' art depicts dreams of a post-COVID-19 future

The hope for a "better tomorrow" is the earnest call of all the participating children at the 6th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition.
The 6th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition is currently being held at Shanghai Art Collection Museum through August 22.

Themed "Creating A Better Tomorrow," the exhibition attracted works by children from 22 countries including China, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the UK. Their art varies from painting, calligraphy, sculpture, embroidery to installation.

According to the organizer, the exhibition aims to let children express their dreams for the future and share with the local public.

For example, Mobasshir, a 12-year-old from Bangladesh, reflects in his painting his hope of going on a picnic with his family. 

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the life of many children around the world has been changed. Some now dream to play football with classmates, others would like to spend a holiday on grasslands, and some want to travel, shop and study freely in the future. All these dreams are vividly captured in their artwork. 

Here, all cultural barriers are gone, and the hope for a "better tomorrow" is the earnest call of all the participating children.

The organizing committee is also honoring gold, silver, bronze and excellence awards for works displayed at the exhibition.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through August 22 (closed on Mondays), 10am-4pm

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W.

