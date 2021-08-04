Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition marks Sino-Pakistan ties

With the theme of exchanges between Pakistan and China, an exhibition uses carpets and photographic art as carriers to show the evolution and communication between civilizations.
Thirty-five antique and handmade artistic carpets and a handful of photographic and digital artworks by Chinese artist Li Rongkai are on display at the 70th Anniversary of China-Pakistan Friendship Cultural Exchange Art Exhibition.

The carpets come from Pakistani carpet collector Zubair Jan, five of which are from the 18th century.

Jan is the third generation of his carpet-collecting family – his father and grandfather are both carpet lovers and collectors.

Pakistani carpet art originated in the ancient Mesopotamia civilization. Regarded as "art on the ground," the carpets have become a supreme etiquette for families to welcome guests.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Pakistani carpet collector Zubair Jan (left) and Chinese artist Li Rongkai

"The oldest carpet dates back around 2,500 years," said Jan. "Many ancient carpets contain hidden information, like maps and other cultural and philosophical symbols. Apart from the artistic values, they have recorded the civilization of human beings, and can trigger people's thinking about the origin of life."

The carpets are exhibited together with 20 photographs, nine digital artworks, two videos and several paintings by Li. Some of Li's works show strong humanistic concern, while others are abstract creations.

Exhibition marks Sino-Pakistan ties
Some of the exhibits
Exhibition marks Sino-Pakistan ties
Ma Yue / SHINE

Some of the exhibits

Exhibition info

Dates: Through August 8, 10am-6pm

Venue: Baoku Art Center

Address: 38F, 501 Yincheng Road M., Pudong New Area

