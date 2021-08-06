Feature / Art & Culture

Behind the stage: The making of 'Crested Ibises'

"Crested Ibises" has been Shanghai Dance Theater's most frequently performed dance drama since its debut in 2014, with over 300 performances staged in China and around the world.
Directed by Ma Xuefeng. Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Zhou Shengjie, Hu Jun, Dai Qian and Yan Jingyang. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou, Emma Leaning and Andy Boreham.

Together with the dance theater's other signature production "The Eternal Wave," "Crested Ibises" has become the regular performance of Majestic Theater in downtown Jing'an District since July.

Apart from its artistic achievement, the environmental protection-themed dance is hailed for its tribute to Sino-Japanese efforts to save the crested ibis from extinction.

We followed the troupe to its national tour stops in Shanghai, Zhejiang's Ningbo and Jiangsu's Nanjing earlier this year. Apart from the star dancers, each member of the troupe is worthy of recognition for their devotion to "Crested Ibises."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
