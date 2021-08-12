Hurry to catch the full splendor of shisuan blossom

New varieties of legendary shisuan plant are vibrant and thriving at Hangzhou Botanical Garden.

The annual Shisuan Exhibition is now in full swing in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden, with the blossom predicted to last through August 16.

Shisuan is commonly known as red spider lily in western countries. The petals are arranged in umbels. Individual flowers are irregular, with narrow segments curving backwards and long projecting stamens.

For many years, the management committee of the botanical garden has introduced 20 varieties from home and abroad. It is estimated that the committee has cumulatively planted about one million bulbs in recent years. Now, thousands of shisuan flowers dot nooks and footpaths in the area.

As a plant that originated in China, shisuan has its own legends in traditional Chinese culture.

Since the scarlet flowers usually bloom near cemeteries, they are described as ominous flowers that grow in netherworld and guide dead people into the next incarnation in the Lotus Sutra, one of the most important sutras in Mahayana Buddhism.

Generally, the flowers bloom before the leaves appear, and the leaves and flowers never see each other during their whole lives. Therefore, some legends say when you see someone that you may never meet again, these flowers will bloom along the path to hell.

8 Photos | View Slide Show › Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Shisuan flowers in various colors are in full blossom in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden. Hangzhou Botanical Garden / Ti Gong

Perhaps for these sorrowful stories, Chinese people also called it bi'an flower which literally means flowers growing along Wangchuan River, the river of oblivion, in Chinese. People believe that those who are dead must cross the river on the way to the afterlife and will forget everything in the past and present life.

Along with other social changes, the inauspicious plant has developed into a common decorative flower used in gardens and streets. They also become wanghong (Internet celebrities) every summer in Hangzhou.

Since they are not frost-hardy, they can only survive under glass or in a very sheltered position. The lush vegetation in Hangzhou Botanical Garden provides them with a favorable environment. In addition, the heavy rainfall this summer has made the flowers more vibrant than before.

The Hangzhou Botanical Garden is at the frontier of cultivating new shisuan varieties in China. At the exhibition, some new species are on display, and except for the red ones that are commonly seen, visitors can also appreciate those in pink, orange and yellow colors.

Shisuan Exhibition

Date: Through August 16

Admission: 10 yuan

Address: No. 1 Taoyuanling

桃源岭1号