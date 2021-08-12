Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition pays tribute to patriotic entrepreneur

An exhibition in tribute to Zhang Jian is now underway at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History through September 6.
Zhejiang Museum of Natural History / Ti Gong

Showcased is a manuscript written by Zhang Jian, who made contributions to enterprise and education industries in China, at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History through September 6.

An exhibition in tribute to Zhang Jian (1853-1926), an observer and participant in massive changes in China in the early years of the 20th century, is now underway at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History through September 6.

"The Forerunner of Chinese Early Modernization – Zhang Jian" Exhibition features archives on loan from Nantong Museum in Jiangsu Province that are testaments to his remarkable life in Chinese history.

Zhang was born in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, in 1853. He achieved the highest score in the Imperial Examination of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in 1894 and attained the title of zhuangyuan (top scholars in the highest imperial examinations). He subsequently served in the Hanlin Academy, the royal academic and administrative institution.

In 1909, Zhang was elected chairman of Jiangsu consultative bureau. In 1912, he drafted the Abdication Edict for Puyi, the last emperor of the Qing Dynasty. He was appointed the Minister of Enterprise in the provisional government of the Republic of China (1912-1949).

Zhang, a participant in massive historic changes, realized that only a booming economy could save China and its people from their suffering. He developed the concept of "Enterprise as Father, Education as Mother" which later had a profound influence on Chinese modern history.

Zhejiang Museum of Natural History / Ti Gong

Seals used by Zhang Jian are on display in the exhibition.

During his lifetime, he founded more than 20 companies and over 370 schools and made a significant contribution to the industrialization and education in China, heralding a new chapter in its early modernization.

Zhang founded the Nantong Normal College, the first normal school in modern China, in 1902 and established the Nantong Museum, the first private museum in China, in 1905. Last year, the museum organized the exhibition and started to tour it around the country.

Zhang spared no effort in the construction of his hometown Nantong and was devoted to the fields of medicine, social welfare and education. He was considered a patriotic entrepreneur in modern history and encouraged a cavalcade of Chinese merchants.

Zhejiang Museum of Natural History hopes the exhibition can inspire more people, encourage merchants to inherit Zhang's spirit and actively participate in social welfare and education.

'The Forerunner of Chinese Early Modernization – Zhang Jian' Exhibition

Date: Through September 6 (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Venue: Zhejiang Museum of Natural History

Address: No. 6, West Lake Cultural Square

西湖文化广场6号

Source: SHINE
