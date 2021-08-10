Feature / Art & Culture

Young artists explore style with media and concepts

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
It's a platform for experimenting with the possibilities of art, curator Wang Xia says.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0

"Pure Action," an exhibition running at BAC Art Center through the end of October, presents artworks created by six young artists using different media and concepts.

Artist Chen Shaoning focuses on abstract art and explores the relationship between colors and lines, while Huang Zhejun is more interested in applying industrial materials such as resin and acrylic in his "space painting."

"Art creation is highly individual, which is expressed by personal perception and interpretation," said Wang Xia, curator of the exhibition. "Although the materials, the expression modes and the concepts vary, a complete process of when to start and end is nearly the same."

In Wang's eyes, the isolation in a studio for each artist can't be seen by visitors.

"But that's price of choosing to be an artist, a pure action with no utilitarian calculation," she said.

Different from other exhibitions in town, BAC tries to provide a platform for the young artists to experiment in the possibilities in art, sometimes still in their infant stage.

For example, artist Li Wenguang transforms his previous learning of applied logic and calculus into pure geographic shapes in his tableau.

He later develops them into some fake symbols in a new series of "Science Fiction Notes," which reveals his fancy and imagination for different subjects like the ecological environment.

Young artists explore style with media and concepts
Ti Gong

"Science Fiction Notes 2021-08" by Li Wenguang, gel pen, oil painting, resin, plaster paper collage

Young artists explore style with media and concepts
Ti Gong

"Flowing Ripple" by Huang Zhejun, resin, wood board, acrylic

Exhibition info

Date: Through October 10 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm
Venue: BAC Art Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     