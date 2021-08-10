Young artists explore style with media and concepts

It's a platform for experimenting with the possibilities of art, curator Wang Xia says.

"Pure Action," an exhibition running at BAC Art Center through the end of October, presents artworks created by six young artists using different media and concepts.

Artist Chen Shaoning focuses on abstract art and explores the relationship between colors and lines, while Huang Zhejun is more interested in applying industrial materials such as resin and acrylic in his "space painting."

"Art creation is highly individual, which is expressed by personal perception and interpretation," said Wang Xia, curator of the exhibition. "Although the materials, the expression modes and the concepts vary, a complete process of when to start and end is nearly the same."

In Wang's eyes, the isolation in a studio for each artist can't be seen by visitors.

"But that's price of choosing to be an artist, a pure action with no utilitarian calculation," she said.

Different from other exhibitions in town, BAC tries to provide a platform for the young artists to experiment in the possibilities in art, sometimes still in their infant stage.

For example, artist Li Wenguang transforms his previous learning of applied logic and calculus into pure geographic shapes in his tableau.

He later develops them into some fake symbols in a new series of "Science Fiction Notes," which reveals his fancy and imagination for different subjects like the ecological environment.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Date: Through October 10 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: BAC Art Center

