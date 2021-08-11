The first solo museum exhibition of German artist Jonas Burgert in Asia features a group of his older works and new pieces.

For those who question whether realistic painting is a cliche under dynamic impact of this digital era, German artist Jonas Burgert provides a solid answer of NO to the public.



This is the first solo museum exhibition of Burgert in Asia. It features a group of his older works and new pieces in which he tries to construct another dimension filled with obscure human figures.

Born in Berlin in 1969, Burgert graduated from the German capital's Academy of Fine Arts in 1996. The daunting canvas showcased at the exhibition perfectly manifests the artist's superb figurative painting skills.

Regardless of culture and nationalistic differences, his works are actually related for every viewer.

"For me, it's not interesting to show only what's there, but also the subtext. I try to see what's behind the people around me and what's behind the surface," Burgert said.

His paintings reveal human figures dressed in odd costumes, decorated faces and obscure objects. Darkness looms in his paintings, which reminds the viewer of the dangerous interplay between life and death. His works draw from the European Renaissance and Flemish masters such as Hieronymus Bosch.

Burgert likes to use both large surfaces with strong visual impact and smaller canvases for a deeper examination of individual subjects, with portraits of mysterious characters. The use of luminous color and grotesque figures celebrates the balance between memory and imagination.

Courtesy of Tang Contemporary Art

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 10, 10am-5:30pm

Tickets: 200 yuan

Venue: Long Museum (West Bund)

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue