A chinaware motif to promote trendy lifestyles

Artistic chinaware exhibits and household appliances presented by Spanish chinaware brand LLADRÓ are on display at Chaoyi Buer, a new art space at Yifeng Galleria near the Bund.

The exhibits include designer Jaime Hayon's "The Guest," as well as a batch of limited-edition chinaware works and handmade wool carpets by avant-garde and independent artists.

A floriculture presentation, chamber music concert and contemporary dance performance are also featured during the exhibition.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Chaoyi Buer is Hantang Culture's latest project to promote a trendy lifestyle and luxurious art culture, targeting young people chasing after uniqueness and distinction.



As the opening exhibition, the LLADRÓ production display runs through October 10.

Covering 800 square meters, the new art spot will regularly host themed exhibitions, art workshops and cultural performances. Visitors can also try Chaoyi Buer's desserts prepared by French dessert masters.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Exhibition info



Dates: Through October 10, 10am-8pm

Venue: Chaoyi Buer, Yifeng Galleria

Address: 1F, 99 Beijing Road E.