The future is sustainable at new art exhibition

The "Future is Now: Balance Between Tradition and Sustainability" art exhibition is now on at the UOB Art Gallery.

Featuring three UOB Painting of Year Award-winning artists, the exhibition presents 11 artworks including oil paintings, ink art, paper-based drawings and art installations, which address different topics on art and sustainability.

The artists try to address the relationship between business, society and the environment, the impact of cultural ecosystems and bio-diversity, and the contrasts between traditional and new medium techniques.

The exhibition runs until October 31.