Feature / Art & Culture

Global food photography competition open for entries

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 is open for entries. The world's top award for food photography and film was won by a Chinese photographer in 2021.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 competition is open for entries via through January.

Founded in 2011, it is the world's top award for food photography and film.

Entries can be registered at www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com.

This year's global judging panel, chaired by world-famous food photographer David Loftus, includes Fiona Shields, head of photography at Guardian News & Media; Francis Hodgson, professor in culture of photography; and Rein Skullerud, head of the World Food Programme's photo unit.

The awards recognize the diversity of ways in which food touches our lives. There are 25 categories, including Food Stylist Award, Food for the Family, Food Influencer, On the Phone, Street Food, Food Film Shorts and Young.

"What is really wonderful is the ever-increasing breadth of imagery, from still life to landscape, interior to portraiture, the macro to the immense, and intimate street photography to epic drone images, as the scope becomes greater year by year," said Loftus.

"Judging is always a humbling and enlightening experience, and I so look forward to the coming year."

The 2021 competition received 10,000 entries from more than 70 countries and regions across the world.

"Taste" captured by Chinese photographer Li Huaifeng won the overall prize of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021.

The photo, taken in Licheng, Shanxi Province, on a warm and sunny day, shows a young family sharing in the joy of preparing food.

Global food photography competition open for entries
Ti Gong

"Taste" by Chinese photographer Li Huaifeng wins the overall prize of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     