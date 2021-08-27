Global food photography competition open for entries

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 is open for entries. The world's top award for food photography and film was won by a Chinese photographer in 2021.

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 competition is open for entries via through January.

Founded in 2011, it is the world's top award for food photography and film.

Entries can be registered at www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com.

This year's global judging panel, chaired by world-famous food photographer David Loftus, includes Fiona Shields, head of photography at Guardian News & Media; Francis Hodgson, professor in culture of photography; and Rein Skullerud, head of the World Food Programme's photo unit.

The awards recognize the diversity of ways in which food touches our lives. There are 25 categories, including Food Stylist Award, Food for the Family, Food Influencer, On the Phone, Street Food, Food Film Shorts and Young.

"What is really wonderful is the ever-increasing breadth of imagery, from still life to landscape, interior to portraiture, the macro to the immense, and intimate street photography to epic drone images, as the scope becomes greater year by year," said Loftus.

"Judging is always a humbling and enlightening experience, and I so look forward to the coming year."

The 2021 competition received 10,000 entries from more than 70 countries and regions across the world.

"Taste" captured by Chinese photographer Li Huaifeng won the overall prize of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021.

The photo, taken in Licheng, Shanxi Province, on a warm and sunny day, shows a young family sharing in the joy of preparing food.