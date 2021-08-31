Powerful oratory to take center stage at art center

A group of "voice artists" will gather at Shanghai Oriental Art Center for a multimedia recitation entitled "The Power of Voice" that features famous literati's classic selections.

A group of "voice artists" will gather at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on September 11 for a multimedia recitation entitled "The Power of Voice" that features famous literati's classic selections.

The programs include selections from Kahlil Gibran's "The Prophet," Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl," Helen Keller's "The Story of My Life," writings by William Shakespeare and Paul Gauguin, as well as speeches by celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn's "For the Children" and Charlie Chaplin's final speech in "The Great Dictator."

The reciters are either drama actors or experienced dubbing artists whose voices have been heard in popular documentaries and news programs.

Ti Gong

Presenters include dubbing artists Ding Jianhua and Li Lihong, stage actors Song Chunli, Sun Qiang, Xiao Xiong, Yao Xijuan and Zhao Xiaolu, and former news anchor Xue Fei.

Their recitations will be accompanied by visuals and music to provide the audience with a multimedia experience.

The event's organizer hopes its form and content will trigger a longing for kindness, freedom and beauty in life among the audience, while encouraging people to continue the habit of reading.

Ti Gong

Performance info



Date: September 11, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area