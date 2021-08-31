Artists and curators tag team in multi-location exhibition

Feature / Art & Culture

"USB Multi-port Linking Exhibition" kicked off at MadeIn Gallery last week and runs until September 15.
"USB Multi-port Linking Exhibition" kicked off at MadeIn Gallery last week and runs until September 15.

Featuring 17 artist and curator duos, the collective exhibition is also taking place at Gallery Func on Fumin Road. Several works will be exhibited at Qiao Space on Longteng Avenue and WWART Expo Shanghai as well.

What's more, club goers and fashion aficionados can take in the artworks displayed at the club Potent in TX Huaihai and the boutique store in the Park on Anfu Road.

The exhibition was launched by four young artists born in the 1990s – pop culture investigator Cai Jian, Feng Zhixuan who comes from a multi-cultural background, film enthusiast Li Hanwei and Wang Ziquan, who is constantly inspired by the Internet and virtual reality.

The show at MadeIn Gallery features paintings, multimedia installations and sculptures.

One of the highlights is the installation "Making Something New – Lion & Ouroboros" by Feng, who thinks urbanization is the metabolism of humanity and the Earth.

Feng, a self-proclaimed hardware store junkie, used pearls, steel wire ducts, sprayers, harpoons and a foaming agent to build a whole new world.

Visitors can also enjoy other works like "Hyperfocus 2000104, 2000105 and 2000101" by Cai, "Untitled" by Zhang Ke and "Persian Rug 2,3 and 7" by Lu Boyu.

Dates: Through September 15, 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays)

Tel: 3373-8190

Venue: MadeIn Gallery

Address: No. 1, B1/F Sunken Gardne, Lane 9, Qufu Rd

曲阜路9弄下沉庭院负一层1号

