Feature / Art & Culture

Brazilian artist's dynamic touch on static canvases

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Lisson Gallery Shanghai is featuring a selection of important works by Brazilian artist Hélio Oiticica (1937-80), one of the most original artists of the 20th century.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0

Lisson Gallery Shanghai is featuring a selection of important works by Brazilian artist Hélio Oiticica (1937-80), one of the most original artists of the 20th century who had a marked influence on all aspects of Brazilian avant-garde culture. His performative, participatory work has served as a touchstone for much of the contemporary art made since the 1960s.

As an introduction to Oiticica's practice through his pivotal works, the exhibition "HO in Motion" displays a series of Metaesquema paintings (1957-58), a Spatial Relief from 1960 that has featured in many of the significant exhibitions of his art and an experimental video work.

It is the first Oiticica solo exhibition ever held in China.

This selection unfolds the complex and multi-dimensional evolution of his oeuvre, and shows his exuberant works that reflect the culture and society in which he was embedded.

The works on display demonstrate the key concepts that characterized Oiticica's approach, illustrating the artist's interest in dynamic movement in particular. The Metaesquema painting series, created from 1957-58 while living and working in Rio de Janeiro, shows his manipulation of seemingly simple geometric compositions. These works radiate with a remarkable energy despite their two-dimensionality, bursting with rhythm and the spirit of avant-garde Brazilian culture.

Brazilian artist's dynamic touch on static canvases
Courtesy of Lisson Gallery

Untitled (Metaesquema), 1958, gouache on cardboard

He began his career with geometric explorations into painting and drawing, but soon expanded into architectural installations, film, writing, sculpture and large-scale, immersive environments. He strived to push the traditional boundaries of art, encourage active participation from viewers and dissolve the boundary between art and life.

The vibrant yellow Relevo Espacial (Spatial Relief) in the exhibition marks Oiticica's transformation in his artistic exploration. Here the viewers' participation is required, as they must circumnavigate the installation in order to experience color as form in different angles and directions.

Brazilian artist's dynamic touch on static canvases
Courtesy of Lisson Gallery

Relevo Espacial, 1959-60, polyvinyl acetate resin on plywood

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 30 (Tuesday to Saturday), 11am-6pm

Venue: Lisson Gallery

Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     