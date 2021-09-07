Feature / Art & Culture

Hermès draws on Greek mythology in its latest offering

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:44 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0
The fashion house presents its autumn window display, designed by French designer, illustrator and author Julie Stephen Chheng.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:44 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0

The autumn window display at the Hermès Maison in Shanghai is a theatrical stage in the downtown area. Poetic, innovative and mesmerizing, this season's annual theme – "An Odyssey" – is conveyed through paper artworks designed by French designer, illustrator and author Julie Stephen Chheng.

Drawing inspiration from the adventures of Ulysses – the Latin name for Odysseus, a Greek king who took 10 years of misadventures traveling the world to get home after the 10-year Trojan War – it sets the stage for an exciting journey outlining the themes of exploration, meeting and nature.

The window space features elements of traditional Chinese paper art, such as paper fans and lanterns that form a vast and mystical world, placing Homer's "Odyssey" in a contemporary perspective.

As stars shine over the main entrance of Hermès Maison, surging waves and tall mountains are featured in the windows on its two sides. Hermès products are displayed in a dusky landscape and along a romantic path.

Hermès draws on Greek mythology in its latest offering
Ti Gong

Women's window

In the women's window, inspired by a traditional folding screen, the sirens, whose blue hair morphs into waves, gather for a tea party in the sea while small objects on boats encounter rockery islands and tornadoes.

The explorers enter this sea and head for the bags, accessories and perfumes with a sense of excitement as they set off on a thrilling adventure.

In the men's window, the explorers depicted as tiny men are folding paper sheets to make little horses symbolizing how gigantic and insurmountable events can be resolved in a team with optimism.

The miniature size of the characters contrasts harmoniously with Cyclops – the one-eyed giant of Greek mythology – blended in the mountains, playfully helping the men build a castle.

Hermès draws on Greek mythology in its latest offering
Ti Gong

Men's window

The windows create a world both familiar and imaginary through hidden little scenes from daily lives with colorful effects and mythical objects in paper, a material regarded as one of the major elements of the evolution of human civilization. By poetically setting Hermès objects in a creative dimension, the windows carry people beyond reality and present a modern interpretation of the Odyssey.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through early November
Venue: Hermès Maison

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     