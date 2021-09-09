Feature / Art & Culture

International Day festivities commence in Hanghzou

  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-09
The Fourth Hangzhou International Day was unveiled on September 5 at the Hangzhou International Expo Center.
The Fourth Hangzhou International Day was unveiled on September 5 at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. The annual event is designed to attract tourists as well as to develop the city's digital and cultural economy.

The event is also an opportunity for the world to get to know Hangzhou more closely, allowing friends from all over the globe to gain a deeper understanding of the quality of life that the city offers.

This year, the celebrations include international invitation exhibitions that promote cultural heritages and economic development of the countries along the Belt and Road initiative and the Digital West Lake.

Artwork from 12 countries, including Russia, Italy, France, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are on display. Promotional films from these countries are being screened to promote international exchange.

Hangzhou has established sister-city relationship with 36 cities around the world. For years, these companion cities have cooperated with each other regarding economic development, environmental protection and pandemic prevention. All of the cooperative achievements are also presented at the exhibitions.

As for the Digital West Lake, a part of the International Day, about 10 local companies showed their digital development achievements, showcasing Hangzhou's leading status in China's digital industry.

At the opening ceremony, Hangzhou government signed a memorandum of friendship and cooperation with Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, and Cordoba, a major city in Argentina.

In future, Hangzhou is expected to work with the two South American countries in economic and cultural exchange.

An exhibition showcasing Hangzhou's 36 sister cities around the world is underway as part of the Fourth Hangzhou International Day.

