Feature / Art & Culture

Fusing cultural heritage with contemporary art

Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  12:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
An exhibition featuring masterpieces created by nine ICH inheritors and nine contemporary artists is underway at Sinan Bookstore until October 10.
Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  12:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Fusing cultural heritage with contemporary art
Song Xinyi / SHINE

Quanzhou Jincang embroidery

When it comes to intangible cultural heritage (ICH), we may assume it's ancient, traditional, distant and unreachable. However, elements of contemporary art add some spice to ICH and make it more dynamic.

An exhibition featuring masterpieces created by nine ICH inheritors and nine contemporary artists is underway at Sinan Bookstore until October 10.

In April, the Shanghai Helin Art Promotion Institution held a seven-day artist camp in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

According to the institution's co-founder Lu Lu, the event's art form was inspired by RSVP cycles – a system of creative methodology for collaboration developed by Lawrence Halprin and Anna Halprin in 1969.

Nine ICH inheritors, who speak Shanxi, Shaanxi, Wu and Southern Min dialects, collaborated with nine contemporary artists across the country.

The nine artcraft techniques are paper cutting, Jincang embroidery and wooden puppet sculpture from Quanzhou, Fujian Province; lacquerware-making and clay figure-making from Shanxi Province; shadow play figure-making from Shaanxi Province; and Chinese silk tapestry, bamboo carving and Chinese New Year picture wood carving from Suzhou.

Fusing cultural heritage with contemporary art
Song Xinyi / SHINE

Pingyao clay figures

When traditional Chinese culture and classic folk songs for children meet contemporary illustration, what kind of chemistry will they have?

The artworks created by the nine duos will surely fascinate viewers.

Art lovers can also attend designated seminars on September 11 and 26.

For more information, please follow the institution's official WeChat account: helinshe.


Info:

Dates: Through October 10, 11am-7pm

Venue: Sinan Bookstore

Address: 517 Fuxing Rd M.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     