Fusing cultural heritage with contemporary art

An exhibition featuring masterpieces created by nine ICH inheritors and nine contemporary artists is underway at Sinan Bookstore until October 10.

Song Xinyi / SHINE

When it comes to intangible cultural heritage (ICH), we may assume it's ancient, traditional, distant and unreachable. However, elements of contemporary art add some spice to ICH and make it more dynamic.



In April, the Shanghai Helin Art Promotion Institution held a seven-day artist camp in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

According to the institution's co-founder Lu Lu, the event's art form was inspired by RSVP cycles – a system of creative methodology for collaboration developed by Lawrence Halprin and Anna Halprin in 1969.

Nine ICH inheritors, who speak Shanxi, Shaanxi, Wu and Southern Min dialects, collaborated with nine contemporary artists across the country.

The nine artcraft techniques are paper cutting, Jincang embroidery and wooden puppet sculpture from Quanzhou, Fujian Province; lacquerware-making and clay figure-making from Shanxi Province; shadow play figure-making from Shaanxi Province; and Chinese silk tapestry, bamboo carving and Chinese New Year picture wood carving from Suzhou.

Song Xinyi / SHINE

When traditional Chinese culture and classic folk songs for children meet contemporary illustration, what kind of chemistry will they have?

The artworks created by the nine duos will surely fascinate viewers.

Art lovers can also attend designated seminars on September 11 and 26.

For more information, please follow the institution's official WeChat account: helinshe.





Info:

Dates: Through October 10, 11am-7pm

Venue: Sinan Bookstore

Address: 517 Fuxing Rd M.



