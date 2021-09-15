Bookings open for popular Wuzhen Theater Festival

The annual cultural event in the ancient watertown runs from October 15 to 24 and attracts fans from throughout China.

Fans of the unique Wuzhen Theater Festival should start to lock in dates and make their bookings for this year, the eighth in the event's history.

The tickets for the festival, which runs from October 15 to 24, are available on www.damai.cn and www.wuzhenfestival.com.

This year's theme is "Burgeoning" as Stan Lai, one of the festival's founders, explained: "The word actually has something to do with rebirth, which perfectly echoes the situation after the outbreak of COVID-19."

One of the highlights is drama "The Red and the Black." Adapted from Stendhal's novel, it offers a new interpretation of the classic work.

Another is "Sunrise" directed by Jin Xing, a renowned modern dancer who will give a reinterpretation of the psychological motives of the original characters in the masterpiece written by Cao Yu (1910-1996).

There will also be special screenings of high-quality dramas from six famous international festivals, including the Edinburgh Festival and Avignon Theatre Festival.

Founded in 2013, Wuzhen Theater Festival attracts fans from around the country to experience theater in the ancient Zhejiang Province watertown.