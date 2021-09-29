﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Prestigious city art fair announces this year's gallery line-up

West Bund Art and Design will attract leading galleries, art institutions and designer brands from 18 counties.
The West Bund Art and Design fair, one of the largest and most influential in Asia, has announced its participating galleries for the 2021 season to be held from November 11 to 14.

The fair will involve the participation of more than 120 leading galleries, designer brands and art institutions from 45 cities in 18 countries, despite the epidemic.

It will be held at West Bund Art Center Hall A and Hall B as well as the West Bund Dome.

In addition to the main section, the fair returns with special sections – Xiàn Chǎng, Video AI Plaza and Perspective. A number of forums will also be held to facilitate exchanges of experience and leading-edge information.

Hauser & Wirth, Ota Fine Arts, Pace Gallery, ShanghART Gallery, White Cube and White Space Beijing will participate for the eighth successive year since the fair's inception. They will continue to bring high-quality works both from domestic and foreign artists.

Ti Gong

"Portrait of Van Gogh," oil on canvas, created by Yin Zhaoyang from Line Gallery in 2021

Furthermore, 21 galleries, including Lévy Gorvy, Fergus McCaffrey, Galerie Jocelyn Wolff and KennaXu Gallery, will make their debut this year.

This autumn, Shanghai will celebrate its third International Artwork Trading Month.

As a key participant, West Bund Art and Design, together with the city's major art museums, galleries and art institutions, will conjure an urban art scene that will demand global attention.

Ti Gong

"Eiffel Tower Postcards from Nowhere," digital C-print, created by Vik Muniz from Ben Brown Fine Art in 2015

