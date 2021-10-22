﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Choreographers Mathilde Monnier and Duan Ni showcase female dance

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:19 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0
A dance festival titled "Women in Motion at West Bund" is being staged this weekend at the West Bund Museum to celebrate women's creativity in dance.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  12:19 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0

A dance festival titled "Women in Motion at West Bund" is being staged this weekend at the West Bund Museum to celebrate women's creativity in dance.

The event, initiated by the Centre Pompidou X West Bund Museum Project and the French luxury group Kering, will feature newly commissioned dance creations, workshops and artists conversations by female choreographers and contemporary dancers.

A highlight of the event is the world premiere of a choreographic collaboration between renowned French choreographer Mathilde Monnier and Chinese choreographer Duan Ni. Duan will also debut her first independent creation during the festival and host an experimental workshop for semi-professionals and amateurs.

Another famous Chinese choreographer Shi Jingxin and her troupe will present "Shell Act, Spring Ksana," a new dance work in her "Body Museum Series 2." The artist will engage in a conversation with audiences after the performance.

Choreographers Mathilde Monnier and Duan Ni showcase female dance
Ti Gong

Duan Ni performs.

Choreographers Mathilde Monnier and Duan Ni showcase female dance
Ti Gong

"Shell Act, Spring Ksana"

October 23

Workshop by Duan Ni: 1pm-5pm

Dance choreographed by Shi Jingxin: 2pm-3:30pm

Conversation with Shi Jingxin: 3:30pm-4pm

October 24

Solo dance by Duan Ni: 2pm-2:20pm

Artists dialogue: 3pm-4pm


Venue: West Bund Museum

Address: 2600 Longteng Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Kering
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     