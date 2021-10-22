Choreographers Mathilde Monnier and Duan Ni showcase female dance

A dance festival titled "Women in Motion at West Bund" is being staged this weekend at the West Bund Museum to celebrate women's creativity in dance.

The event, initiated by the Centre Pompidou X West Bund Museum Project and the French luxury group Kering, will feature newly commissioned dance creations, workshops and artists conversations by female choreographers and contemporary dancers.

A highlight of the event is the world premiere of a choreographic collaboration between renowned French choreographer Mathilde Monnier and Chinese choreographer Duan Ni. Duan will also debut her first independent creation during the festival and host an experimental workshop for semi-professionals and amateurs.

Another famous Chinese choreographer Shi Jingxin and her troupe will present "Shell Act, Spring Ksana," a new dance work in her "Body Museum Series 2." The artist will engage in a conversation with audiences after the performance.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

October 23



Workshop by Duan Ni: 1pm-5pm

Dance choreographed by Shi Jingxin: 2pm-3:30pm

Conversation with Shi Jingxin: 3:30pm-4pm

October 24



Solo dance by Duan Ni: 2pm-2:20pm

Artists dialogue: 3pm-4pm





Venue: West Bund Museum

Address: 2600 Longteng Avenue