Immersive exhibition highlights traditional culture

An immersive exhibition featuring zen, Chinese tea art, painting and porcelain has raised its curtains at Jingang Museum in Shanghai.

An immersive exhibition featuring Zen, Chinese tea art, painting and porcelain raised its curtains at Jingang Museum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Artist Wei Xiaobao brings his new paintings with bamboo themes to the exhibition. Distinctive Chinese elements are featured in his paintings.

Wei, born in Sichuan Province in 1971, has an enthusiasm for bamboo, which is also an icon of traditional Chinese culture and philosophy.

He spent a long time observing bamboo in different seasons and weather and gradually formed his own art style.

Ti Gong

In the works on display, he combines the images of bamboo with porcelain art and paints bamboo with golden powder on black rice paper to depict the poetic charm of bamboo during tranquil nights.

Wei said that he hopes to comfort people in the post-pandemic period with his brushes.

"People need more power and tranquility inside their hearts to soothe their nerves and dispel anxiety," said Wei.

The exhibition runs through November 21. Events showcasing Chinese tea art and zen will also be open to visitors.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 21

Venue: Jingang Museum

