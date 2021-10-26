﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Immersive exhibition highlights traditional culture

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
An immersive exhibition featuring zen, Chinese tea art, painting and porcelain has raised its curtains at Jingang Museum in Shanghai.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0

An immersive exhibition featuring Zen, Chinese tea art, painting and porcelain raised its curtains at Jingang Museum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Artist Wei Xiaobao brings his new paintings with bamboo themes to the exhibition. Distinctive Chinese elements are featured in his paintings.

Wei, born in Sichuan Province in 1971, has an enthusiasm for bamboo, which is also an icon of traditional Chinese culture and philosophy.

He spent a long time observing bamboo in different seasons and weather and gradually formed his own art style.

Immersive exhibition highlights traditional culture
Ti Gong

In the works on display, he combines the images of bamboo with porcelain art and paints bamboo with golden powder on black rice paper to depict the poetic charm of bamboo during tranquil nights.

Wei said that he hopes to comfort people in the post-pandemic period with his brushes.

"People need more power and tranquility inside their hearts to soothe their nerves and dispel anxiety," said Wei.

The exhibition runs through November 21. Events showcasing Chinese tea art and zen will also be open to visitors.

Immersive exhibition highlights traditional culture
Ti Gong

The exhibition features distinctive Chinese elements.

Immersive exhibition highlights traditional culture
Ti Gong

Wei paints bamboo with golden powder on black rice paper to depict the poetic charm of bamboo on tranquil nights.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 21
Venue: Jingang Museum

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     