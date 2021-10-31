﻿
Art in a relaxing and everyday environment

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
As the leading hotel arts fair in China, AArt Shanghai 2021 will take place from October 29 to 31 at HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan.
This year, the 10th edition of AArt Shanghai features nearly 30 galleries and art institutions from both home and abroad with different focuses, ranging from classic, contemporary and pop art to jewelry and art derivatives.

Each hotel room, temporarily converted into discrete display space, places art in a relaxing and everyday environment.

The fair is divided into three parts: "Gallery Sections," "Urban Creative Exhibition," which supports young artists, and "Art Gifts," which includes art derivatives and design products, aiming to fuse art with fashion, design, technology and traditional craftsmanship.

The "Urban Creative Exhibition" is featured at the fair for the third consecutive year. It invites young artists to submit their works for consideration. After being appraised by the AArt Shanghai organizing committee, 13 works with independent and broad artistic vision were selected for this year's show, and will be displayed to the public as "a new art power."

During fair, the "Urban Creative Show" will collaborate with "Art Agent Training Project," an AArt Shanghai non-profit program, to hold a series of lectures given by experts on art market principles and practices to the chosen art agents.

Ti Gong

"Tattooed Boy and His Pet" by Wu Qiong, canvas

Exhibition info

VIP Day: October 29, 11am-9:30pm

Public Day: October 30, 11am-9pm; October 31, 11am-8pm

Venue: HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan

Address: 12 Hengshan Road

